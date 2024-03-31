Total Chroma

Album: Lapland

Category: Post-Punk / Minimal Wave

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2023-10-10

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





Hailing from the shadows of the snowcapped mountains of British Columbia, Canadian minimal synth artist Robert Katerwol returns with the genre-defying album Lapland, his second outing with his electro-fusion solo project Total Chroma. The LP is an homage of sorts to his indigenous Sámi heritage – the Sámi, for those unaware, are the traditional peoples inhabiting the region of Sápmi, which just so happens to be formerly known as Lapland. Having been laying his musical groundwork for the last decade through his other post-industrial/darkwave vehicles Wire Spine and Weird Candle, Katerwol has back engineered those projects and reconstructed them with salvaged scraps of the ‘70s and ‘80s avant-garde electronica, all sonically held together with the nuts and bolts of post-punk nostalgia. Lapland feels much grittier than the dark pop-driven bounce of its predecessor, Body Relics, but it does still offer some genuinely danceable moments. Tracks like “Such Filth,” “Starvation,” “Northern Lights,” “Black Moon,” and “Red State” in particular, skirt the edges of classic EBM grooves, hinting at such old schoolers like Front Line Assembly and Pouppée Fabrikk. The latter track features self-described gay D.I.Y. punk artist Devours, one of the album’s three guest vocalists, who are all incidentally local musicians from Katerwol’s backyard in Vancouver. New wave singer/songwriter Carrellee features on the energetic, Italo disco of “Mind in Stasis,” while experimental pop singer Kellarissa’s beautifully haunting harmonies flesh out the minimalistic dark synth symphony of “Don’t Look Back.” Not to take away from Katerwol’s purely solo efforts, but these collaborations are where the album truly shines. Sure, there are other worthy mentions like the somber “Remembrance Day,” a drum-heavy indie pop waltz soaked in his morose, off-kilter delay-laced vocals. The dense instrumental aesthetics and the marching stomp of “Mouth” are interesting enough to captivate the listener’s attention; frequently shifting gears from rhythm to texture, it also arguably offers Katerwol’s best vocals on the record. Lapland offers more than enough to satisfy the most insatiable electronica enthusiasts… discounting the throwaway psychedelic clatter of “Wreckage,” which sounds more like it belongs in a sleazy Dario Argento flick. It somewhat falls short of the promise that Body Relics gave us. It’s not so much a step back for Total Chroma – more of a lack of knowing which direction Katerwol wants to take it in.



Track list:

Such Filth Starvation Remembrance Day Mouth Mind in Stasis Northern Lights Wreckage Red State Black Moon Don’t Look Back



