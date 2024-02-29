Tombstones In Their Eyes

Album: Sea of Sorrow

Category: Psych Rock / Shoegaze

Label: Kitten Robot Records

Release Date: 2023-5-16

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





Since its inception, L.A psych rock act Tombstones In Their Eyes has seen an ever-revolving door of members come and go. The only two original founding members on Sea of Sorrow album are frontman John Treanor and childhood friend James Cooper, whom Treanor describes as his “musical conscience.” Also joining the current lineup are Paul Boutin and Phil Cobb handling additional rhythm and lead guitar, respectively, along with the engine room of Nic Nifoussi on bass, Stephen Striegel on drums, and additional vocals from Courtney Davies. Despite these changes, the sound has stayed relatively consistent since the 2015 debut album Sleep Forever, although the band is often haphazardly just thrown into the shoegaze basket. However, you’ll find there’s a little more meat on the bone once you sink your teeth into this record.

For a start, there are the monstrous walls of distortion like something from American stoner metal outfit Acid King, combined with the blissed-out “California Dreaming” style harmonies of folk/rock gods The Mamas & the Papas. All of this is executed with the haunting lament of gothic Americana duo The Handsome Family, but beneath all the rattle, there is no avoiding the dark undercurrent of Sea of Sorrow. It’s an introspective diary laced in the agony of depression and addiction that Treanor isn’t afraid of pulling back the curtain on. But instead of a scalpel, he has used his jagged edged lyrics to perform his personal open-heart therapy here. The opening ode to helplessness is “Trapped,” which feels as claustrophobic as its title suggests. Buried in a landslide of the statically charged fuzz of guitars is the sledgehammered percussion accompanied by Treanor’s bruised and subdued slurs of “Trapped in a world you didn’t make / And that you only want to escape.” The super infectious, driving groove of “Life” is a pit of melodic gloom that sounds like the slower, grittier half-sibling of The House of Love’s 1988 track “Christine.” Indie waltz “Hey Man” and the lumbering drug addled jam of “Numb” are catchy as hell, and will burrow deep into your psyche like an Alabama tick. We change gear slightly with the slow tempo of “Hope,” an ominous lullaby of broken dreams and self-pity that bursts into a jam of heavily overdriven guitars and a very Beatle-esque “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”-like “aah!” sung repeatedly for its chorus. The self-indulged exorcism of Treanor’s personal demons finishes over six minutes with the excellent and strange brew of hazy ‘60s psychedelia that is “Bride.”

Sonically overall, Sea of Sorrow feels a little lackluster and smothered compared to the bright and punchy production of the previous EP, A Higher Place. While it doesn’t hinder the album particularly, it’s something that definitely needs fixing for future releases. When all is said and done, it’s not the best nor worst album from Tombstones In Their Eyes, but it definitely is their most brutally honest.



Track list:

Trapped The Bitter Ones Life We Are Gold Heart Hey Man A Way Out Numb No One to Blame Hope Dead Inside Bride



Tombstones In Their Eyes

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Kitten Robot Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram