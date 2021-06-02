This Morn’ Omina

Album: The Roots of Saraswati

Category: Tribal / Industrial / EBM

Label: Dependent Records

Release Date: 2021-03-26





Founded by Mika Goedrijk and blending trance, techno, and tribal rhythms, This Morn’ Omina has a long and prolific musical history, with 2021 marking the project’s 25th anniversary. With the departure of longtime member Karolus Lerocq, Goedrijk brought on iVardensphere’s Scott Fox to help with the newest album, The Roots of Saraswati. While Kundalini Rising was very electronic and dance oriented, The Roots of Saraswati sounds more organic, with cleaner and clearer production. The addition of Fox seems to have focused the band into using real, or at least realistic sounding instruments, especially the percussion; the drums feel like they are the focus of the album, possessing a big cinematic vibe while at times also feeling more stripped down to let quieter moments hang in the air. The opening track, “Nadisti Sukta” sounds like it’s being performed by a Taiko drum corps in a music hall and not the work of just two people, while “People of the Serpent” is a bit slower, but no less large sounding with a powerful choral chant and Tibetan horn blasts. That’s not to say that the electronics are gone as tracks like “The Nothing Space” and “Blood Bath” incorporate electronic beats in addition to the organic drums, even getting into some acid house sounds. The only issue that this writer found was the use of some of the vocal samples – some were fine, like in “The Mongoose King,” where the sample didn’t get in the way of the track, though it didn’t add much other than to fill some of the quieter moments. But then, there are tracks like “Naus” and “1000 Cuts,” in which the samples end up being monotonous and distracting. It’s a small blemish on what is otherwise a polished album. This Morn’ Omina has always referred to this music as “Ritual Musik,” and The Roots of Saraswati may be the best example of that description. It’s a dark, rich, and pure sound with a specific focus on the beats that draws the listener into the band’s ritual.



Track list:

Nadisti Sukta The Mongoose King Naous Vadavigni (The All Consuming Fire) People of the Serpent 1000 Cuts (Lingh Chi) The Nothing Space Blood Oath Nepenthe (A) Song of Eloi’im



Douglas Leach (nowandforalltime)