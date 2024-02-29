Third Realm

Album: Into Oblivion

Category: EBM / Synthpop / Futurepop

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2023-10-20

Author: Lucia Z. Liner (luciazliner)





Buffalo native Nathan Reiner has been making music under the project name of Third Realm since 2005’s Renfield’s Syndrome EP. His brand of industrialized darkwave looks to take the listener on a journey, and his latest Into Oblivion effort is enjoyable to some degree, it feels like two legs of the same tour. It’s clear that Reiner knows dark music and how to write it, but the execution on this, his first album under the Distortion Productions label, doesn’t fully deliver on the promises of a “sonic experience” or “pushing the boundaries of sound and emotion.”

The first half of the record leans more into industrial and EBM with notes of aggrotech. “Self Destruction 2.0” feels like a throwback to 2000s industrial, with nihilistic lyrics and a kick drum seeking to burrow its way through the listener’s chest. That said, the album opener “Blow & Kissing” is a miss, as the vocal production is lacking and feeling like parts of a song that ultimately don’t fit together in the final mix. The second half goes more into synthpop and darkwave territory, with “Be Mine” serving as a particular highlight. Even as the back half starts to feel like the same song, it’s at least a fun listen. But just as the album’s beginning was muddled, it fails to stick the landing with the title track and its odd choices in vocal production.

Into Oblivion isn’t a bad album by any stretch, as there are a couple of surefire earworms to be found. It just seems like, this deep into Reiner’s tenure, things should be more fleshed out. Perhaps a release like this should have been two separate EPs, as it really does feel like two parts rather than a cohesive whole.



Track list:

Blow & Kissing When the Dust Settles Self Destruction 2.0 Ravaged Souls in the Abyss Hell on Earth Devil-May-Care Be Mine Lonesome Journey Where Shadows Speak Into Oblivion



Third Realm

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram