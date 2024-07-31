Then Comes Silence

Album: Trickery

Category: Goth / Darkwave

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2024-04-05

Author: Chris Letourneau (DJ_Crossover)





And they say goth music is dead. If the last few years have been any indication with the recent outcropping of bands popping up across the globe, it feels, if anything, like a new beginning for the genre, one that offers a much needed injection of fresh ideas and new blood into the mix. Without much debate, however, one of the most integral acts leading this charge would have to be Then Comes Silence, the Swedish three-piece currently consisting of bassist/vocalist Alex Svenson-Metés, drummer Jonas Fransson, and the immensely talented Hugo Zombie on guitar. Being the band’s third release with Metropolis Records, Trickery is (un)living proof that even after a decade of catchy, atmospheric hits, these boys are just hitting their stride. Take “Ride or Die” for example, a synth-heavy darkwave club anthem that radiates the smokey, clove-scented ambience of the early years of goth, yet repackaged in a way that is both original and undeniably dance worthy. That being said, if that song is any indication, just wait and get ready to lace up your Docs, boys and girls, because every song off of Trickery is a thrilling and groovy reminder of exactly why so many of us fell in love with this type of music in the first place. Picking up right where the first song left off is the phenomenally brooding “Like a Hammer,” and the gloomy “Feel the Cold,” in which Fransson’s blasting, hammer-like drum work paired with Svenson-Metés’ blood thick yet honey sweet voice help to create two of the most memorable songs off of the entire album. And of course, I would be sorely remiss to not include “Stay Strange,” the campy “spooky kid” anthem, which according to the band is a loving tribute to good friend and fellow musician Dusty Gannon of Vision Video fame. Coming in near the end of Trickery, we have “Dead Friend,” a song that, while being one of the shortest offerings on this release, showcases one of its most important facets, that being Zombie’s incredibly solid guitar work that seems to effortlessly shift from liquid smooth rock to hardcore punk. Seriously, what can’t this guy do? Anyone who was fortunate enough to catch the band during the limited North American tour earlier this Spring in support of the album will know exactly what I’m talking about, and if you haven’t yet had the chance, than I strongly urge you to do so next time the trio comes around. This is one group that just oozes star power with captivating musicianship and infectious horror movie influenced lyrics. Honestly, every single song off of Trickery is just further proof that Then Comes Silence is one of the most exciting and can’t miss acts of the current wave of goth rock. If you aren’t yet familiar with this band, buy this album immediately… and for the love of goth and all that is unholy, go see the band live when you get the chance!



Track list:

Ride or Die Like a Hammer Feel the Cold Tears and Cries Stay Strange Stiffs Blind Eye The Masquerade Never Change Dead Friend Runners Ghost House



