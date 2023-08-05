The Witness

Album: Recording the Bodies For Social Media EP

Category: Noise / Post-Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-06-30

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Jack O’Hara Harris states that this second EP as The Witness saw him placing a greater emphasis on lyrical depth, although this shouldn’t by any means indicate that Recording the Bodies For Social Media is a verbose affair; rather, he has allowed the spartan and organic nature of his own particular brand of noise to accentuate the potency of the words… at least, that’s the idea. Certainly, on the opening “Abnormal Response to Trauma (A.R.T.),” the repetitions of “Some things, they don’t work out” are intensified by the martial drumbeats and primal breaths, while the same can be said for “Yeah I’m not alright” in “Lateral Strategies For War Profiteering,” the grinding distortions of bass, guitar, and bright drums virtually snarling in tandem with the vocals. Sadly, and particularly on the first track, Harris’ voice sneers somewhere between soulful and sardonic, which don’t work as well as they should, while the latter song’s breaks feel anti-climactic as the reverb conspicuously dies out with each iteration, rendering it artificial sounding and somewhat inert.

On the other hand, “Hyper Focused Taxpayer Violence” truly shines with an urban bluesy drawl, the gritty bass and resonant guitars matched by Harris’ throat tone sounding like a cross between Iggy Pop and Jared Louche. The same can be said of the title track, for while he tends to indulge in a bit of unhinged and overpronounced melodrama, the harmonization in the latter portion, along with the ringing guitar tone against the groan and drone of the bass amplifies the unrelenting tension. Also, the concluding chants of “Keep shooting, yeah!” on this track stand out with anthemic fervor. Bringing the EP to a close is “Sacred Idols Sold at Auction,” in which Harris howls despondently words of lost love and friendship atop guttural waves of noisy bass, guitar, and powerful drums, sounding like Helmet covering The Cure. Alas, the song ends all too abruptly, which proves both unsatisfying and absolutely appropriate to the EP’s pervading themes. With a sound that should appeal as much to fans of the noisy post-punk of The Birthday Party to the post-punk/hardcore violence of Greg Puciato, The Witness is steadily finding its footing, such that it likely won’t be too long until we hear something truly remarkable from the project.



Track list:

Abnormal Response to Trauma (A.R.T.) Hyper Focused Taxpayer Violence Lateral Strategies For War Profiteering Recording the Bodies For Social Media Sacred Idols Sold at Auction



The Witness

Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram