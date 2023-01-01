The Witness / Street Preacher

Album: Rapture / Time to Kill

Category: Noise / Post-Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-10-11 / 2022-10-16





Best known for his contributions to the noisy atmospheres of Bloody Knives and the brute force industrial thrust of CHANT, Jack O’Hara Harris focuses now on his own outlets for his creative impulses; under the guise of The Preacher, he immerses himself completely in the varied capabilities of his primary instrument, with every tone on The Witness’ Rapture debut and Street Preacher’s Time to Kill created entirely from bass, guitar, and voice without the aid of synthesizers. Though some might presume that this would relegate these releases to mere novelty, Harris culls from his six stringed weapon a diverse range of sonic attacks.

“White Ice” begins Rapture with a solid rhythm of distorted beats and bass, shrill howls and skittering noises later accompanied by distant wailing voices build a relentless tension and anxiety, only to end in an abrupt stop; that’s disconcerting enough, but then “A Feast” dubiously picks up with an almost identical backline, the dissonant squeals and shrieks of guitar acting as ghostly accents to the ritualistic vocal chanting. There’s a rather infectious and anthemic groove to “BGSD” that would be ideal for some remix treatments, the repetitions of “Buy Guns, Sell Drugs” amid a simple bass loop, as well as the chugging whiplash strut of “Black Site” the stuff of classic underground industrial/punk, the latter’s chants of “Do what you want” and “are you in distress” sure to resound in one’s head for a good while. Concluding the EP is the seething despair of “I Tried I Can’t Get Up,” the soaring guitar harmonies evoking the most despondent moments of The Cure a la Pornography, the reverberant and distorted vocals screeching in pure blackgazing fervor, as if to condemn the listener to whatever trauma inspired its creation. For all of the EP’s simplicities of tone and arrangement, there is an intense level of thematic depth to Harris’ approach, which only takes on edgier dimensions on Time to Kill.

It has been six years since Harris operated under this moniker, but as the record begins with the extended processional noise/rock of “Lamentations,” and later with the acerbic choir-adorned punk sneer of “Christ Killer,” the listener can be assured that Street Preacher isn’t skimping on the hedonistic antireligious fury that drove an album like 2016’s God Isn’t Enough. As the more rock-oriented project, it’s to be expected that Time to Kill is heavier on the smoke, sleaze, and swagger, with songs like “The Dust” with its blues-infused riffing, “Deep” with its screaming whammy bar gyrations, and the hip-thrusting rhythmic fortitude of “Remind Me” brimming with libidinous ferocity the likes of which one might find in the basement clubs of New York City in the late ‘70s. Even more punishing to the ears are the locomotive punk/rock assaults of the title track and “My Last Breath,” Harris’ reverb-drenched snarl matched by streaking, squealing guitar leads; as he repeats and screams “All covered in sweat” on the latter track, one can certainly feel the grimy heat coming through the speakers in a manner that Iggy Pop would be proud of.

Even set to the mechanical precision of a drum machine, the sole electronic element across these two releases, Jack O’Hara Harris has crafted a dual onslaught of anguish and urgency in Rapture and Time to Kill. Clearly an artist unwilling to confine himself to a single genre or methodology, there is a raw potency to his work in The Witness and Street Preacher, extending even to the presentation as both albums are only available to experience on YouTube.



Track list:

The Witness – Rapture

White Ice A Feast BGSD Black Site I Tried I Can’t Get Up



Street Preacher – Time to Kill

Lamentations My Last Breath The Dust Remind Me Time to Kill Christ Killer Deep



The Witness

YouTube

Street Preacher

SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Jack O’Hara Harris (The Preacher)

Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)