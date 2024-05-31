The Violent Youth

Album: Na Igle

Category: Post-Punk / New Wave

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2024-01-12

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





This fifth album from Belarusian export The Violent Youth, now based in Germany and led by mastermind Arthur Tsymbal, continues to explore the depths of mixing post-punk and new wave to produce a unique gothic synth sound. With Tsymbal’s lyrics sung completely in Russian, it’s understandable to immediately draw comparisons to contemporary synth-heavy post-punk acts like fellow Belarusians Molchat Doma or Turkish band She Past Away. However, while those bands seem to lean into the bleak and cold aspects of their native tongues, The Violent Youth runs more of an emotional gamut, able to wallow in despair, but also bringing great warmth to the sound that sometimes bleeds into the synthpop arena.

From the opening riff of “20s,” The Violent Youth’s post-punk DNA is on full display as simple synth chords frame the infectious vocals. The driving rhythm of “Prah” and the haunting near futurepop-like chorus make it one of the most energetic and memorable tracks of the album as it leans into the drum machine and laser blast synths. However, “Serdtse” briefly shows the dark side of this flirtation with the sounds of old technology as it is peppered with what can best be described as frantic Casio-level preprogrammed synth effects. Tsymbal’s vocals are still the focal point, but this is one of the few tracks where the vocals and synths feel very out of sync and at odds with each other. “Ya Ne Hochu” and “Na Igle” again conjure more of the classic Sisters of Mercy styled mix of ‘80s synth and gothic rock, and “Eto Li Lubov” adds the extra treat of a female vocalist for a dueling part somewhat like Animotion’s hit “Obsession.” “Paris” is an interesting diversion towards the tail end of the album, sounding like a sci-fi film noir lounge act, but that said, it might have worked a bit better if placed a few tracks earlier as a mid-album interlude. Similarly, “Nebo” is a very docile, piano-focused track that adds to the overly mellow closing act of the album. Lastly, “Odinochestvo” also commits the great sin of ending with two minutes of total silence before going into a fairly inconsequential “secret” track that feels mostly like a waste of time.

Na Igle may close a bit weakly, but it is overall a stunning showcase of Tsymbal’s writing prowess and ability to craft great vocal hooks that transcend the language barrier. While there is a certainly a bit of novelty for a western audience, the flow and rhythm of the Russian language mixed with gothic and synthpop styles leads to an invigorating and unique take on the sound that rises well above mere novelty.



Track list:

20s Poslednii Dens Prah Serdtse Nenavizhu – lyublyu Ya Ne Hochu Na Igle Eto Li Lubov? Paris Nikto Nebo Odinochestvo



