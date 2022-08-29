The Sun and The Mirror / Pseudodoxia

Album: The Eerie and Radiant Doorless Rooms of Pain

Category: Doom / Noise / Drone

Label: Brucia Records

Release Date: 2021-12-03





A split EP is always something of a risk – pick wisely, and you catalyze something greater than the sum of the parts; pick poorly, and you see your art suffer. With this risk at hand, two mutual doom-weavers join forces in what they described as “unique ways of narrating pain… and exploring the innate aching and suffering of the human condition.” And certainly, there is no doubt that the soundscapes in The Eerie and Radiant Doorless Rooms of Pain (TEARDROP) are smitten with doom.

Pseudodoxia’s two numbers resound and drone with gritty, visceral textures and tremolo guitar work trilling and bleating, but the ambient/noise influence admittedly fosters a lack of structure, which renders the songs’ length a damning factor rather than an asset. The latter of the two, “H o l y : PIG : S o l a c e” offers a little more variance in its textures, a windy howl going glissando into a Killer7 save room-like k-hole – something no doubt exploring and expressing the isolation of agony/the agony of isolation – before returning to the wasteland, replete with plodding guitar and double-bass marches, eventually weirding out into a theremin-swollen coda. The final triad of the EP, “The Relinquishment of Hope” quickly distinguishes itself from The Sun and The Mirror’s recent release by immediately launching into arpeggios saturated with reverb, and the prominence of Reggie Townley’s guitar, which was used both sparingly and yet judiciously on Dissolution to Salt and Bone. Nonetheless, the track wields much of the same admirable atmospheric clout with Puscifer-like incantations ringing out into the vastness of the soundscape, vocals breaking through once again at the end as the guitar returns to its initial washed-out arpeggios.

Ultimately TEARDROP is an interesting concept and collaboration, but ones wonders if the dolorous thematic core has almost been too rigidly embraced. Though there are many strengths to this split, the ambience at times becomes more textural than cerebral, and though there’s nothing inherently wrong with this, it does feel like missed opportunity. Dissolution to Salt and Bone is a tough act for The Sun and the Mirror to follow, especially with just one – albeit 22-minutes-long – song, and unfortunately for Pseudodoxia, some of the accessibility and ambient engrossment seems to have bled out between this and SOL : C l a u s u m, leaving TEARDROP a somewhat middling success.



Track list:

EON : S o o t h : ECHOES H o l y : PIG : S o l a c e The Relinquishment of Hope



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)