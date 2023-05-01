The Soft Moon

Album: Exister

Category: Industrial / Goth / Post-Punk

Label: Sacred Bones Records

Release Date: 2022-09-23

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Luis Vasquez’s previous album, the highly acclaimed Criminal saw him addressing the shame and insecurities he’d felt as a result of violent childhood. With his fifth studio effort, Exister takes on a more confident and confrontational tone as Vasquez embraces every emotion, every reaction, and asserts his very self. As a result, the album presents a varied expression of post-punk, industrial, and darkly electronic styles, all coalescing into a determinate form that is The Soft Moon.

The appropriately titled “Sad Song” begins the proceedings, with its initial statement of “I feel sick every day” resonating amid a slithering pad progression; the track builds in an intense melancholy with Vasquez’s earnest delivery bearing a resemblance to Chino Moreno. Suddenly, “Answers” strikes hard, almost violently yanking the listener to the other end of the emotional spectrum with pounding metallic rhythms and gutturally distorted drones, the vocals muscular yet somehow restrained under the weight of crushing industrialized electro. Tracks like “Become the Lies,” “Monster,” and “Him” exhibit some of the album’s most poignant melodies, at times bearing a resemblance to some mangled form of ‘80s new wave or alt. pop filtered through a darkly ambient haze; this is particularly true on “Become the Lies” as the repeating synth phrase that counterpoints the vocal melody is later adopted by a guitar, the solo entering like a swarm of wasps on the warpath, while “NADA” is the most overtly gothic song as a scratchy guitar echoes against lines like “Can you say I’m nothing.” Other songs take on a more abstract approach, like the instrumental title track, “The Pit,” and the nightmarish tableau of throbbing bass, rapid percussion, and dissonant electronics and screams on “Unforgiven,” Alli Logout’s distorted spoken word amplifying the anxiety and menace as the shrill vocal melody recites the song title hauntingly.

Although there is a discerned brooding atmosphere that permeates Exister, the album is never monotone; even in those moments when the bass lines take on the singular EBM pulse or when Vasquez relegates his voice to a steady tone, there is a vital, almost primal energy through the lyrics and progressions that are undeniable and form the core of The Soft Moon. With a remix companion having been released earlier this year, moving from strength to strength is no easy feat, but Luis Vasquez has done so remarkably with Exister. Bravo!



Track list:

Sad Song Answers Become the Lies Face Is Gone Monster The Pit NADA Stupid Child Him Unforgiven Exister



The Soft Moon

Sacred Bones Records

