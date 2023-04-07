The Silverblack

Album: Judgment

Category: Industrial / Metalcore / Synthwave

Label: DarkTunes Music Group

Release Date: 2022-06-10

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Given the guttural and mechanical properties of metalcore, it’s no wonder that many proponents of the genre have sought to infuse it with elements of distorted electronics and industrial to give it an even greater sonic resonance that only enhances its inherent heaviness. One such entity is Italy’s The Silverblack, whose 2019 album Prototype 6:17 saw the band attaining a more polished merging of these styles, topped off by melodies both intense and accessible. With this fifth album, titled Judgment, the group takes this merger deeper into disparity, with several songs reaching an almost pop sound that could be jarring to some.

Oh, there are songs that quintessentially The Silverblack, like “Reality Check” or “A Lifetime Ago,” on which the frenetic drumming almost undercuts the chorus melody… almost, while the angular synth solo could’ve stood some further extrapolation. As well, songs like “Damaged” and “Punishment” are stronger presentations of the band’s classic sound, with the glitch effects applied to the vocalis tastefully executed to augment the rhythms, NeroArgento’s melodic choral hooks bearing an uncanny resemblance to the late Chester Bennington in some instances, making for a striking contrast to Infernalizer’s familiar metal roars and throaty baritone croons. Perhaps the best example of this aspect of the band’s style is the opening title track, in which Burton C. Bell provides his signature voice to make for one of the album’s most striking moments.

But things get both interesting and confusing with songs like the instrumental “Chrysalis” and “Nocturne,” with the metalcore muted in favor of pumping dance beats and throbbing piano and keyboard layers that will most assuredly transport listeners to the neon-lit retro club nights of the synthwave era. Oh, there are guitars present, but they never submerge the listener in the sort of guttural riffage one would expect, more reminiscent of Jim Davies’ work with the likes of Pitchshifter or The Prodigy. Similarly, “Sometimes They Come Back” strikes with hard techno beats, the guitars groaning beneath trickling synths, and another brightly catchy chorus that make this writer wonder if this was what Apoptygma Berzerk was aiming for in their live shows 20 years ago. “One Last Nail” is a rather nice gothic electro/rocker that leads into the slow and symphonic melancholy of “Into Null” to close the album out.

Judgment is decidedly a mixed bag, and one that The Silverblack puts forth with their usual muscularity, which alone seems to compensate for the stylistic discrepancies. While the band purports it to be their darkest offering, the vibrance of certain tracks counteracts this assertion, and while such variety provides a welcome change of pace from The Silverblack’s past efforts, this writer hopes that a firmer balance can be achieved on future albums.



Track list:

Judgment Punishment A Lifetime Ago Chasing Ghosts Sometimes They Come Back Chrysalis Damaged Nocturne Reality Check One Last Nail Into Null



