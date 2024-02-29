The Noise Who Runs

Album: Preteretrospective

Category: Alternative / Indie / Rock

Label: TNWR Records

Release Date: 2023-04-23

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





On paper, Preteretrospective might read like the musical equivalent of the periodic table – almost every element is here, and yes, that means plenty of gold and silver. At just shy of an hour long, this 14 track electronic/rock hybrid fuses EDM, trip-hop, and indie into its DNA. The Noise Who Runs, a literal translation of “O bruit qui cour,” a French phrase meaning “gossip,” is the weird science project of U.K. born Sneaker Pimps lyricist Ian Pickering and Brazilian-born French guitarist Felipe Goes; formed in 2019, the duo has already released a steady cache of EPs and singles before this, the debut full-length album. What they have produced is an avant-garde rejection of the status quo, a twisting audial kaleidoscope of infinite colors and shapes. Pickering’s lyrics silhouette perfectly against the sonic canvas and are packed with spirit, lacerating intelligence, and gritty, if not often cryptic social commentary. Tomb heavy drums lurch us into the opening sexy saunter of “Beautiful Perhaps,” a luscious, distorted bass-driven, thick browed cosmic rock prowler. Bare boned in comparison is the quirky synth and military stomp of “Off the rails,” a perfect example of how the album’s pendulum can suddenly swing us into another universe. Then, before you know it, you’re back down to earth wading through a swamp of bongos, psychedelic backward loops, and whining chorus-laden guitars on the sludgy “Electronic Babysitter.”

The album draws on a wealth of influences. “So Good It’s Free,” for example, firmly tips its hat to Brian Wilson with its Beach Boys style harmonized melodic arrangement. Interestingly, it’s the only song to not feature a drum track, and another fine example that it is what you leave out that counts, not how much you confuse the soundscape. Dancing in the ashes of the U.K. Mad-Chester scene is the Mancunian swagger of “Zoe’s Edible Garden.” Sounding so much like the Stone Roses, in fact, it literally punches an Ian Brown shaped hole into its wall of sound – call it stealing, plagiarism, or larceny with panache; either way, it’s a cool retro moment that’ll no doubt tickle the scalps of the so-called Generation X. The soulful and punchy “Smile, Smile, Smile” is an unexpected trip into trance territory, and offers one of the album’s most catchiest choruses. Take Balearic beats, haunting six strings, throw in a show-stopping David Gilmour-esque guitar solo, and you’ve got the beautifully melancholy-soaked ambience of “Under the Sun,” one the album’s defining moments. While the record’s experimental nature may be too broad for some, others will undoubtedly revel in it. Preteretrospective is as much prophecy as it is hindsight. It maybe basking in the afterglow of nostalgia, but there’s plenty here that promises an auspicious future.



Track list:

Beautiful Perhaps Off the Rails Things Fall Apart Electronic Babysitter Somewhere Between Dogs and Wolves So Good It’s Free Zoe’s Edible Garden 2poor2die So It Goes Smile, Smile, Smile Takes a Long Cold Look and Then the Kitchen Sink New York to L.A. an 2-and-a-Half Minutes Under the Sun L’altruism



