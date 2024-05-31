The Joy Thieves

Album: The Heart of the Worm EP / Return to Needle Park EP

Category: Industrial / Rock / Post-Punk

Label: Armalyte Industries

Release Date: 2024-03-22 / 2024-05-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





One can imagine the logistical challenges in assembling a musical congregation like The Joy Thieves, with so many participants spread out across different bands, locales, and conflicting schedules. Its no wonder that outside of 2021’s American Parasite, the band’s output has primarily been through shorter form EPs, with this year yielding (so far) The Heart of the Worm and Return to Needle Park. Still, given their individual brevity and their release dates being only a little over a month apart, as well as the fact that four of the seven tracks spread across these two EPs offer variations on the same song, “Spilt Milk,” it really would be well for audiences to absorb the two collectively. Listening to “Spilt Milk,” the longstanding camaraderie and creative synergy shared by Matthew Lee Clark and Dan Milligan is absolutely palpable; Milligan’s muscular 6/8 drumming along with a gritty bass tone, guitars slashing like sharpened blades of shattered glass, and Clark’s slithery verse vocals give rise to a viciously explosive chorus, the lyrics creeping with a satirical lament on “rockstar behavior” toward women and drug abuse. Not only can their history in Mary’s Window be felt, but the binding influence of Killing Joke, which is further extrapolated in a faithful rendition of that band’s “Loose Cannon,” the ghosts of Kevin “Geordie” Walker and co-writer and Gang of Four co-founder Andy Gill bristling through every guitar chug and drumbeat – fury and fire fully honored. “Relentless” and “Digging Deeper” offer the other originals, with Mike Reidy and Dave Bachta sneering and snarling melodically through their respective tracks, the interplay of strutting rhythms, cocky guitars, and throbbing synths resonating energetically. Both are catchy in their own right, with the guitar solo in “Relentless” almost reminiscent of something Adrian Belew would’ve come up with during the later years of his tenure with King Crimson, leaving Steven OLaf to take us into more aggressively psychedelic dub-laced territory with a rather marvelous pair of “Spilt Milk” remixes… oh, that’s not counting a clean version of the song, effectively a radio edit in which the F-bombs are choppily edited out to jarring effect. Taken separately, each EP leaves one yearning for something more substantive, but then again, that’s true of most single releases without the preambulatory conceit of a full album to follow. Maybe that actually is in the game plan, and The Joy Thieves just haven’t said so yet? Who knows? For now, it’s advisable and absolutely worth it to grab both The Heart of the Worm and Return to Needle Park.



Track list:

The Heart of the Worm EP

Spilt Milk Relentless Spilt Milk [Clean Version]



Return to Needle Park EP

Digging Deeper Loose Cannon Spilt Milk [Steven OLaf Remix] Spilt Milk [Steven OLaf Xtra Dubstrumental Mix]



The Joy Thieves

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Armalyte Industries

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram