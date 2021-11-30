The Joy Thieves

Album: American Parasite

Category: Punk / Rock / Industrial

Label” Armalyte Industries

Release Date: 2021-07-23





With so many musicians entering into the Chicago collective’s ranks, there seems to be a limitless wellspring of creativity from which The Joy Thieves continues to flow. American Parasite marks the band’s first full-length album release, with Chris Connelly taking the reigns as front man as if he was born to fill the role – raw, unhinged, and venomous, he matches and indeed amplifies the vicious punk fury of the music, his words as acerbic and acidic as ever in their observations of a toxic and deteriorating national zeitgeist. Whereas the man often is compared to David Bowie in his various other projects, it’s as if he’s channeling Bowie’s Tin Machine era here, going right for the jugular with lines like “Resist before abdication” and “We lost the century” in “Crown of Expulsion,” Dan Milligan’s offbeat and forceful drumming like a rusty mechanical piston bashing away at your brain. The same can be said for “Complicity” and “Blood Slogan: Sacred Tempo,” both of whose insistent and undeniably catchy lyrics are only given extra power by the instrumentals, making them pure punk/rock protest anthems in the best traditions of the genre, while Connelly’s wavering falsettos and off-kilter layering that he so effectively employs in his solo material adds more of that punk/glam quality to “My Life in Power,” the snippets of slide guitar eerily reminiscent of Reeves Gabrels’ six-string abandon during his tenure with Bowie. “The Long Black Ribbon of Power” stands out for its grinding riffs and hip-hop rhythms upon which Connelly’s howling rap is as virulent as anything he created with Cocksure or even The Revolting Cocks, the pitch-shifting guitar phrases once again accentuating the sonic frenzy amid screams of “You’re all that’s wrong.” Similarly, “Flock to the Stop” is just catchy-as-hell and demands the listener to shout along, even as a distorted industrial beat and an almost vaudevillian vocal harmony in the bridge makes for one of the album’s more delightfully whimsical moments. American Parasite hits hard and fast like blitzkrieg, many songs over within two or three minutes, before you’ve even had the chance to mentally process what you’ve just heard… and that’s the point, because the musicality and poignancy of the words is such that one simply must put the album on repeat. One simply has to admire The Joy Thieves for getting it so consistently right.



Track list:

American Parasite Drown By Invitation My Life in Power Crown of Expulsion And You Wake without Eyes The Long Black Ribbon of Power Valley of Pistols Transgressions Blood Slogan: Sacred Tempo Tension Moon Nihilist Landscape Complicity Flock to the Stop Wonder War The Strange Case Of…



The Joy Thieves

Armalyte Industries

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)