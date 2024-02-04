The Joy Thieves

Album: 6 to 3 EP / Dissent-ertainment: 6 To 3 Remixed

Category: Industrial / Electro / Rock

Label: Armalyte Industries

Release Date: 2022-11-25 / 2023-06-24

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Women have been at the epicenter of industrial music since its earliest foundations, and with the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade in 2022, it stands to reason that the scene has more than a vested interest. As such, The Joy Thieves unveiled the 6 to 3 EP on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, its three songs and accompanying remixes offering a virulent response to the decision and the regressive attitudes that motivated it. Naturally, the title track is as viciously anthemic as one could hope, the interplay of the industrial collective’s various contributors displaying the strong interplay of different singing style, all seething with alternating levels of abrasion and anger; lines like “My mind, my flesh” and “You can have my anger, but you can’t take my body” resound with feminine defiance, as chugging synths and guitars sneer with a similarly justified rage. And then, we have “Property” continuing the narrative with a show of solidarity, Chris Connelly’s punklike wail drawing parallels between sexism and other far right talking points like guns and religion, complete with Dan Milligan’s thrusting rhythms, screaming guitars, and irresistible chants of “Not your property.” Finally, there is the “Power Through Discipline” instrumental, its samples in lieu of vocals offering an effectively satirical view of the status quo.

Supplementing the EP was a small series of remixes, with the subsequent release of Dissent-ertainment adding even more renditions of empowerment and protest. As with any remix collection, it’s almost a moot point to critique the application of different bands’ own styles and interpretations, so long as they service the intent and are executed with a degree of care and craft. From the industrialized dance floor treatments by the likes of Stoneburner, Stabbing Westward’s Walter Flakus, the grinding coldwave virility of Derision Cult or Batavia, the bleak jazziness and smoky electro of Melodywhore, Roger Ebner, Wandering Stars, or The Joy Thieves, there’s plenty of stylistic variety to appease those who are here purely for the music. Thankfully, no remix even considers or dares to subvert the lyrical message, which remains the core of 6 to 3 and Dissent-ertainment. Protest against oppression is nothing new in this scene, and it’s rather sad that it should remain so necessary, but if we are to journey through hell, at least The Joy Thieves and the remixers presented here will make certain we have a great soundtrack to the uprising.



Track list:

6 to 3 EP

6 to 3 Property 6 to 3 [GoFight Remix] Property [StabWalt Remix] 6 to 3 [Pickacide Remix by The Joy Thieves] 6 to 3 [Stoneburner Remix] Power Through Discipline 6 to 3 [StabWalt Remix] 6 to 3 [Eva X Remix] Property [Stoneburner Remix]



Dissent-ertainment: 6 to 3 Remixed

6 to 3 [Batavia Mix] 6 to 3 [Yoke of Oppression Mix by Codename:Lola & Jonathan Mooney] Property [Autonomous Mix by Wandering Stars] 6 to 3 [Derision Cult] 6 to 3 [Flung Tampon Mix by Amaranth] Property [Crestview Mix by Aphorism] 6 to 3 [Listen Closer Mix by Wandering Stars] 6 to 3 [Dreadmelody Mix by Melodywhore] Property [Keep Your Fucking Hands Off Mix by W.O.R.M. x The Joy Thieves] 6 to 3 [Designer Violence Mix][ 6 to 3 [Saxophobic Mix by Roger Ebner]



