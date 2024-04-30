The Human Element

Album: The Angels Have All Gone Insane

Category: Alt. Rock / Industrial / Blues

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-02-02

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Best known for his work in Mary’s Window and The Joy Thieves, Matthew Lee Clark has long been established in the industrial and alternative rock underground. The Human Element was among his latest endeavors, with The Angels Have All Gone Insane offering a brief, yet powerful debut that bears the gravitas of the heartbreaking series of events over the last year. Losing a loved one in the midst of medical and financial hardship is a pain Clark has unfortunately had to bear, with this EP serving as a small monument to his late wife Bria Toulemonde; although principally written, recorded, and produced before those circumstances, the weight of so profound a loss resonates in every acoustic guitar strum, every drumbeat, every strained sung word. Clark breathily sneers seductively throughout, while Desiree Starr Harris’ sultry backing vocals accentuate the vulnerability of his lyrics. This is especially palpable in the opening ode to addiction that is “Bottle,” James Scott’s bass adding a slightly sour groove amid grimy wah guitar leads. This is also true of the rather jaunty “Curses,” the robustness of the vocals bearing an almost processional feel upon which Dan Milligan’s muscular drumming shines; lines like “It’s not like you said it would be” and “Never said you were leaving me” in the chorus are sure to bring tears to a few eyes, while the ensuing stanzas of “Let’s buy a gun / Let’s love the whore / Let’s kill a goddess / Let’s start a war / But what the hell for?” simply must be sung along with, as if to exorcise the sadness. “Omissions of a Liar” is a somewhat brighter and definitely catchier affair with its bluesy outlaw vibe, the listener beckoned to scream “I could give a shit!” through gritted teeth, the later lines of “I could make your mother cry / with the truth, I choose to lie” so irresistibly mischievous, leaving “Tomorrow” to conclude the EP with the subtlety of Milligan’s keyboard accompaniments to the acoustic arpeggios, as well as the lovely vocal harmonies amplifying the despair of the lyrics – resignation and resolve all at once. Overall, The Angels Have All Gone Insane is as fitting a dedication to Bria as it is a strong debut for The Human Element. Will we hear more from the band? One hopes that the will to create will assert itself as Clark continues to recover.



Track list:

Bottle Omissions of a Liar Curses Tomorrow



