The Drood

Album: The Book of Drood

Category: Darkwave / Experimental / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-03-01

Author: Linda R. Bess (Not2bmesdw)





The Drood takes the listener on a dreamy, quiet yet noisy, magical shoegazing ride with this, the band’s fourth album since its self-titled debut in 2016. In the group’s own words, The Drood wrote and recorded The Book of Drood between 2020 and 2023 (and that) this return to the trio’s core fundamentals offers nine tracks of cinematic, serpentine, psych-tinged art rock for the discriminating psychonaut.” Should we practice and incant to this Book…, an obvious play on words, conjuring the image of the famous tomes of Aleister Crowley? Although this album doesn’t come with a specific script, the listener is taken on a journey of sounds that bring back memories of early 4AD bands like Cocteau Twins and Throwing Muses.

The first track, “Static Time” opens with synesthetic industrial beats that complement breathy, desperate vocals and rising, razor bass lines and sounds. You don’t have to be into any particular practice to dig the fourth track; featuring Orbit Service, “Determinism” could easily be a part of a horror film soundtrack if a surf rock guitarist and a melancholic poet decided to compose a script, and then perform it live on a dimly lit, vacated stage. Upon first listen, the vocals in “Lunch Break” sound like the lost voice of Liz Phair, should she have studied under Elizabeth Fraser. And “Flags” is the most industrial-natured track of the album. The intentional serpentine use of “S” sounds collide in an onomatopoeic curse with cymbals, rims, and snares, phased and flanged with modulation. The Book of Drood’s overall feel is despair amplified – confident, brooding layers of angst might be dark in nature, but a bright, light bass encourages the listener to find herself out of what could be a dark tunnel.



Track list:

Static Time An Exercise in Simplicity Flanks of Hubris Determinism Leave the Lights On Flags To Fetch a Hefty Jeff Lunch Break Make Up



