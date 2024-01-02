The Dead Milkmen

Album: Quaker City Quiet Pills

Category: Punk / Rock

Label: The Giving Groove

Release Date: 2023-06-09

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Although the band’s output has been sparser and more sporadic since the 2008 reunion, The Dead Milkmen remains as vital a force as ever… and with good reason as the sociopolitical status quo continues to provide ample material for the band’s signature satirical diatribes. Rodney Anonymous and company are as uncompromising musically and lyrically as ever on Quaker City Quiet Pills, with the opening chants of “They’re coming for his Jesus, they’re coming for his gun” on “Grandpa’s Not a Racist (He Just Voted For One)” setting the tone with an impish hillbilly delight, addressing the all-too-relatable topic of ideologically opposed family members and the excuses we make for them. In a similar vein is “We Are (Clearly Not) the Master Race” as it takes a jab at the inherent hypocrisy of right-wing pundits and those who listen to them, the childlike dialogue of “take the red pill, mom” coming across as both hilarious and disheartening, while “How Do You Even Manage to Exist” sees Anonymous addressing his own misdirected rage in equally hysterical fashion, as if to remind us to pick our battles more wisely. Par for the course for The Dead Milkmen are a few songs whose subjects are so off-the-wall and farcical that any further extrapolation would be meaningless, such as in the strangely vaudevillian and jaunty “Astral Dad” or the BDSM ode to the city of brotherly love that is “Philadelphia Femdom.” Musically, the band stretches the bounds of genre, with songs like “Musical Chairs,” “Albert Square,” and “God Wrote Cum Junkie” bearing some rather wonderful keyboard passages, while the chiming guitar tones and angular bass lines of “Melt into the Night” and “We Have Always Lived in the Compound” coming across as more post-punk than punk. The record ends with the almost gothic “The New York Guide to Art,” on which the expressed exasperation in the way Anonymous says “art” at the end of every stanza so effectively encapsulates the song and the album; sure, there are serious issues at play, but need we take everything so seriously? For 40 years, The Dead Milkmen have taken the position that we really don’t, and while the album may not offer anything new for longtime fans, Quaker City Quiet Pills is as relevant a statement as ever in the band’s oeuvre.



Track list:

Grandpa’s Not a Racist (He Just Voted For One) Philadelphia Femdom Musical Chairs The King of Sick Albert Square Astral Dad We Have Always Lived in the Compound We Are (Clearly Not) the Master Race How Do You Even Manage to Exist God Wrote Cum Junkie Hen’s Teeth and Goofa Dust Melt into the Night The New York Guide to Art



The Dead Milkmen

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

The Giving Groove

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram