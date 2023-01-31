The Corrupting Sea

Album: Lungs Like Lead

Category: Ambient / Experimental / Drone

Label: Somewherecold Records

Release Date: 2022-09-02





The abstraction of ambient music is inherently ethereal, and thus difficult to dissect. However, a more concrete structure and significance exists in The Corrupting Sea’s Lungs Like Lead, its mantra of meaning built around psychological struggles and existential complications. Stemming from a past poem predicated on the angst and world weariness of both composer Jason Lamoreaux and the world more broadly, claustrophobic bits of Kid A and Amnesiac suffusing its atmospheric gloom. Although such straightforward declarations of subject matter arguably inculcate listener bias, it lends itself in this instance to better unpacking the sonic textures of the album. A pervasive sense of melancholy permeates its length, and sensibly so. Refrains of backwards-masked percussion, vocals, and slow choral pads comprise its atmospheric underpinnings, the added tension of metallic grating or frenetic strings slowly increasing the barometric pressure of the piece. Yet, there’s never anything quite so conspicuous as a volta to the album, just a continuing descent into dolor. Despite more aggressive dynamics admittedly not being quite par for the experimental course, this is nonetheless one of the arguable shortcomings of the album. However, there is an appreciable progression of alienation and absence. Listeners looking for a steady flow of downtempo ambience and phobic Zen will appreciate Lungs Like Lead for the soundscapes it engenders and the dissonant vibrations of its ambient melodies.



Track list:

I Sit in the Corner Knees to Chin Scratching the Wall Dark My Spirit Twists Aches I Make Circles on My Feet With Fingertips Raw Muscles Tight Cramped Lungs Like Lead



The Corrupting Sea

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Somewherecold Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)