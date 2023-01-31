The Burying Kind

Album: Tragic Airwaves

Category: Alt. Rock / Post-Punk / Shoegaze

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-10-14





Still retaining the swirling dreaminess of the duo’s self-titled debut EP, Tragic Airwaves sees Dan Milligan and Scott-David Allen pursuing a more dynamic and energetic tonality that recalls more of the darker and saccharine leanings of post-punk inspired alt. rock and pop of the ‘80s. Shades of The Church, Psychedelic Furs, Tears For Fears, and Echo & The Bunnymen resound throughout the album as Allen’s throaty croon leads the listener through tales that resonate with an almost poetic sentimentality. Meanwhile, his background harmonies with bassist James Scott add to the album’s lush airiness, particularly on songs like “Coming Through,” “Houses,” the opening “In Black and White,” and the coldly nostalgic “Icy Grey.” Similarly, the choral refrains of “Lost Inside the Antidote” flutter angelic and catchy amid chiming keyboards and guitar lines, the distant echo of “And nowhere feels safe anymore” ending the track on an irresistibly pensive note, while the jangly brightness and subtle bass melodies of “Raindrop Pools” sound like Modern English crossed with New Order. The piano and dejected vocals on “Isolation” conjures recollections of The Cure’s “Trust,” the light rhythms hinting at an approaching burst of darkly vibrant ambience, contrasting with the anthemic “Broken,” lyrics like “When you stumble to the ground and the world feels upside down, you’re not the one who’s broken” offering a hopeful assurance backed by Milligan’s rolling drums. Throughout Tragic Airwaves, Milligan’s rhythms are tight and controlled, sharply contrasting with the rocking fury of his other bands like The Joy Thieves or Mary’s Window, but losing none of the passion. Just as on the preceding EP, Allen and Milligan don their influences proudly in The Burying Kind’s music, and there’s a very palpable satisfaction to the familiarity of Tragic Airwaves, coming across like a half-remembered reverie and lament of a more pleasant time.



Track list:

In Black and White Coming Through Lost Inside the Antidote A Love Like Babylon Isolation Houses Broken Raindrop Pools Explode I’m Alive Homesick Icy Grey



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)