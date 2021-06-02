The Burying Kind

Album: The Burying Kind EP

Category: Shoegaze / Darkwave / Post-punk

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-03-12





Departing from the heavier sounds of their respective bands, Scott-David Allen and Dan Milligan took to a dreamier, more melodic route with their debut EP as The Burying Kind. Throughout the five tracks, the duo’s influences can be detected in such a way that the listener may at times feel a sense of déjà vu, the familiar resonance of the alternative music of the ‘80s and early ‘90s resounding through the EP’s near 24 minutes. For instance, the shimmering atmospheres and dark harmonies of “Blur” remind this writer of a merger of The Church and IKON during Michael Aliani’s tenure, the coda’s repetitions of “Just stay closer to the edge” almost pleading as the ambient synths, forceful drums, and radiant guitars build to a rather wonderful climax. Similarly, the jangling guitar tones and saccharine progressions of “Falling Over” and “Horizons” evoke memories of Modern English or Simple Minds in their more brightly melancholic moments, the grim simplicity of “Rise” made all the more powerful by Allen’s wonderful vocal harmonies, concluding with the all-too-familiar line of “All I ever wanted from you was everything.” “Dusk” concludes the EP with washes of sustained and trickling guitars and synths atop Milligan’s precise but flowing drumming, and although Allen’s vocals seem earnest in their passionate delivery, the song languishes too much in its despondence, sounding like some of The Cure’s more superfluously drawn out songs… that is, until the end section when Jim Chapman delivers a marvelous saxophone solo. All through The Burying Kind, Milligan and Allen wear their influences proudly on the sleeves, making for gloomily enjoyable helping of shoegazing.



Track list:

Falling Over Blur Rise Horizons Dusk



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)