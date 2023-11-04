The Bellwether Syndicate

Album: Vestige & Vigil

Category: Goth / Rock / Post-Punk

Label: Sett Records

Release Date: 2023-04-28

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It has taken a few years for William and Sarah Rose Faith to follow up on 2017’s The Night Watch EP, but the wait proves to have been worth it. Vestige & Vigil sees The Bellwether Syndicate delivering a high-octane dose of darkly enticing goth/rock that is both timely and classic, sounding fresh in its slick production as the songwriting builds on the musicians’ impressive pedigrees, reaching back to the formative days of early death rock.

“Vestige” enters like an anthemic fanfare as galloping rhythms and boisterous guitars burst through the speakers, accompanied by bells and a choir-like wall of sound that begins the proceedings with great aplomb. Songs like “Vigil,” “Beacons,” “Wetworks,” and “Noir Thing” bombard the listener with raucous rock & roll fury, with William Faith’s baritone croon often shifting to an unbridled punklike wail to match the thrust of the instrumentals; the interplay of strident bass tones with guitars that seethe and scream siren-like is sure to evoke memories of Christian Death or Bauhaus at their most unhinged. The aforementioned “Noir Thing” serves as a kind of theme song for the band with the concluding line of “We’re the syndicate, welcome to the family,” as if to indoctrinate the listener in a new realm of thought and experience. This persists in the socio-politically charged lyrics of “We All Rise” and “Republik,” the repetitions of “Wake Up, Wake Up” in the latter track undeniably catchy. “Golden Age” stands as this writer’s favorite as the shimmering, chiming guitar tone feels reminiscent of Neil McKay’s work in Autumn (unsurprising given Faith’s association with that band), the ethereal feedback adding to its lovely melodies, while Sarah Rose is given her moment to shine vocally on “Clarion,” giving the song a slightly lighter feel that belies the intensity of the instrumental. “And If We Miss the Night” slows things down toward the end with a slower rhythm, its gritty bass and guitar leads atop hard-striking drums evoking a ghostly Western tale before the nocturnal keyboards of “Voltairine” conclude the record.

Although The Bellwether Syndicate’s first full-length offering, William Faith’s long tenure in the genre, as well as Sarah Rose Faith’s reputation as an accomplished DJ grant them a certain scholarship from which Vestige & Vigil clearly benefits. Granted, most of the songs follow a standard verse/chorus/bridge structure, but there is value in such compositional austerity, allowing the audience to be drawn in directly and without hindrance. With longtime associate Chad Blinman assisting on the production end, Vestige & Vigil is a prime example of modern goth/rock done well.



Track list:

Vestige Beacons Noir Thing We All Rise Republik Clarion Vigil Dystopian Mirror Wetworks Golden Age And If We Miss the Night Voltairine



