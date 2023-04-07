The Banishment

Album: Machine and Bone

Category: Industrial / Rock

Label: Frontiers Music srl

Release Date: 2023-03-10

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Most collaborations begin rather innocently and simply with two or more like minds sharing a few moments of creative sympatico, often resulting in an ill-fated flash-in-the-pan. Despite a long gestation process and a series of small setbacks, The Banishment seems to have defied this notion as producer Joe Haze, guitarist George Lynch, and vocalist Devix Szell have pressed on to make this debut album a reality. Appropriately titled Machine and Bone, the album sees the band delving into a different sort of machine-driven rock, incorporating the requisite electronic and industrial sound Haze does so well with Szell’s dream punk melodicism and Lynch’s trademark guitar heroism.

Tracks like the opening “Reaction” and “Lost Horizon” bristle and boom through the speakers with robust bass and drum programming as Szell’s vocals vacillate between slithering verses and seething choruses. Others are sure to evoke memories of the cold ‘90s waves of industrialized rock, like “Reunion” with its breakbeat and trickling layers of keyboards and pads giving rise to Lynch’s funky and effects-laden guitar, Szell wailing “Won’t someone help me? I’m too weak to help myself” making for a catchy hook, as well as the boisterous “Got What You Wanted,” Haze’s sharp production piercing beneath Lynch’s fiery solos that unquestionably surpass any of his past output with the likes of Dokken or even his own Lynch Mob.

Other songs like “Right” and “The Dread” would play well against the backdrop of the Mojave, the bluesy and country-picked solos of the latter track well served by Jason Charles Miller’s own post-grunge drawl. The same can be said of the second section of “Terra Nullius,” where steely arpeggios and haunted voices emerge from the mechanically vicious intro, making for a rather psychedelic instrumental. Given Tommy Victor’s significance to The Banishment’s origins, it’s no wonder he appears on “Terror” and the aforementioned “Right,” his signature delivery more indicative of a post-punk Killing Joke influence rather than the thrashy abrasion of Prong, while Szell and Filter’s Richard Patrick spar with Lynch’s atonal and manic playing on “Max Pain” for one of the album’s finest moments.

Machine and Bone may not change the face of industrial/rock, and some may find Lynch’s hard rocking licks to be perhaps too gregarious for the genre, but therein lies the album’s power – for as much room as he’s granted to fly off the handle, his playing remains as tastefully balanced as every other element, Haze’s contributions and overall sense of composure granting each their respective moments to shine. Through it all, Szell and the guest vocalists provide their own lyrical poignancy to make this album worth the long wait. Hopefully, The Banishment won’t take so long on the next outing.



Track list:

Reaction Max Pain Right Lost Horizon The Dread Reunion Terra Nullius Got What You Wanted Terror Machine and Bone



The Banishment

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Frontiers Music srl

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram