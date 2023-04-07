The Atomica Project

Album: Broken Years EP

Category: Electronic / Trip-Hop / Ambient

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-02-08

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve heard from The Atomica Project, but as acts like Featured, Dogtablet, Black Needle Noise, and more have been championing female voices in the underground scene, perhaps the musical climate is primed for a return. With the Broken Years EP, Wade Alin proves that he and his compatriots are not content to stay idle for long, presenting a trippy and chilled out brand of audio noir stylings. Shades of Portishead will resound through the bluesy and jazzy keyboards and light brassy percussion of “Broken Years” and “The Eyes of a Fawn,” the rhythms just enough to get the hips swaying, while the emotive and breathy vocals of Dyna Erie on the title track and NoŌné’s on the latter embrace the ambient melancholy to belie the brightness of the instrumentals. Similarly, Severina’s saccharine repetitions on “Vacancy” sway with the trickling pianos and thrumming bass, with swells of strings giving it that lushly cinematic quality so intrinsic to the genre. “I’m In That Darkness” stands out as the sole cut without vocals – a pensive and mercurial soundtrack of reversed slivers and piano chords that evokes its very title. Although brisk in its runtime, it’s nice to hear Wade Alin’s musical and production skills in full swing after a considerable absence, and working as ever with such notable talents that deserve wider recognition. Let’s hope there’s more on the horizon.



Track list:

Broken Years I’m In That Darkness Vacancy The Eyes of a Fawn



The Atomica Project

