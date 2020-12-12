The Anix

Album: Graphite

Category: Electro / Alt. Rock

Label: FiXT

Release Date: 2020-06-26





L.A. electro/rock outfit The Anix, founded and fronted by producer Brandon Smith, has kept up a steady stream of releases over the past few years, from singles featuring guest artists and remixes to a handful of full-length albums. His third album since joining the ranks of the FiXT imprint, Graphite starts out strong with “Still Standing,” its driving guitars and shimmering vocal harmonies pulling us in from the first few bars. “Die With You,” the album’s first single, presents lush synth pads and an epic chorus, the song showcasing both Smith’s vocals and his talents as a producer. While many of the songs on Graphite are mid-tempo and have a very cinematic feel, there’s still a strong danceable undercurrent and a wide dynamic range throughout the album. On the title track, the beat is front and center, but the gorgeous vocal harmonies and chord progressions contrast with the harshness of the rhythm and give it a strong sense of catharsis. Lyrically, this is a common theme, such as in the buildup of the chorus of “All I wanted tonight was you and I to climb into the sky / All our faults and red lights could wash away into graphite.” For a couple of tracks, The Anix brings on some friends, the first of which is “Parasite” featuring GXG, the alias of producer Graham Geren, the tight, gritty breaks and heavy synths complementing Smith’s airy, reverberant vocals. “Illusion of Control” features French electronica producer Aura Shred, who turns it into a Depeche Mode-esque dance floor classic. True to form, Graphite strikes a perfect balance between electronics and emotion. There’s a slickness to the instrumental production while still keeping an accessible, human feel, both in the vulnerability of the lyrics and in their delivery.



Track list:

Still Standing Give It Up Die With You Do You Remember Hideaway If This World Is With You Chains Graphite Parasite (feat. GXG) Illusion of Control (feat. Aura Shred) Nothing Matters Defender Die Without You



The Anix

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Adrian Halo (MachinewithHumanSkin)