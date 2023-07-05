The 69 Eyes

Album: Death of Darkness

Category: Goth / Rock

Label: Atomic Fire Record / Vallila Music House

Release Date: 2023-04-21

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





With over three decades under the band’s respective belts, The 69 Eyes have returned with Death of Darkness. From the opening title track, it’s immediately clear that the band has no intention of slowing down with its signature sultry, driving glam-infused goth/rock. It’s hard not to draw parallels to a particular ‘80s icon on “Drive,” but The 69 Eyes take it to another level of excellence. The track not only delivers a balls-to-the-wall, partly snarled, punchy energy that never lets up, but also adds an unmatched intensity and captivating allure. “This Murder Takes Two” features ethereal vocals by Kat Von D, arguably paired brilliantly with Jyrki 69’s deep gravelly tones. The track takes listeners on a dark country-dipped journey, reminiscent of Johnny Cash’s raw storytelling with Nancy Sinatra’s sultry charm. Indeed, the Western tones and romantic outlaw plot give the song an unexpected yet delightful contrast that weaves seamlessly with the band’s signature sound. “California” is a sublime gem that leaves an indelible mark, boasting a massive chorus hook, spirited tambourine rhythms, and riffs that carry a touch of Billy Duffy’s brilliance, embodying the anthemic essence and alluring qualities of gothic rock at its finest. It effortlessly blends captivating melodies with a sense of rebellion, inviting listeners to don their denim and hit the road. Showcasing the band’s pop sensibilities, “Something Real” shines with its infectious charm. Just like the title track, there’s a notable quality to the guitar work that evokes shades of The Sisters of Mercy, and it comes as no surprise to discover that Ben Christo, a member of the current lineup, contributed to the songwriting duties. The result is a harmonious fusion of melodies and introspective lyrics. Death of Darkness stands as a magnificent showcase of a band at the peak of its abilities. At a square 10 tracks, the album exhibits a remarkable sense of focus and precision, demonstrating that this band remains in its prime in every aspect. While there may be moments where familiar territories are traversed, whether their own or borrowed from others, there is an undeniable sense that this album surpasses previous works in terms of craftsmanship. The sheer coolness emanates from every note, creating an expansive and captivating sound that is tailor-made for arenas.



Track list:

Death of Darkness Drive Gotta Rock This Murder Takes Two California Call Me Snake Dying in the Night Something Real Sundown Outlaws



