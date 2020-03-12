TECHNOLORGY

Album: Inevitably Versatile

Category: EBM / Futurepop

Label: Digital World Audio

Release Date: 2019-10-11





The European sound rings strong in Greek duo TECHNOLORGY’s music. Based in Thessaloniki, DAV1D and LAU deliver a high-energy dance album with a dark edge on their latest release Inevitably Versatile. Originally formed in 2008, TECHNOLORGY has stayed stylistically consistent, save for the implementation of electric guitars. The album starts off on a slightly misleading note with “Carnivore,” a song that sounds more like electro-pop/metal in the vein of The Rasmus than EBM; the only reminder of this being an electronic band is the repetitive synth line that runs during the entire length of the song. “Dead Girl” launches us straight into electronic dance euphoria. It’s an energetic, very cleanly produced track reminiscent of Assemblage 23 that would blend perfectly into a Berlin nightclub DJ’s set. Admittedly, the bulk of the album suffers from overuse of the same beats and atonal delivery in the vocals, and though it works for this genre, this writer would’ve loved to hear some more variety in patterns and sounds to add to the dynamics of the group’s music. “Your Light Is Stronger than Mine” makes use of space rather than crowding the soundscape with dense noise. Saxophone is not something you usually hear in an EBM track, yet it somehow works here, and there are pretty lulls and ethereal synths that hold this song in a light space. Towards the end of the album, “The Last Days of August” shines through; much more emotional and down-tempo than the rest, it reveals the potential for DAV1D and LAU to be much more in-depth songwriters. Ending the album, “100% Jesus” brings the energy up once more, though lyrics such as “Say hello to the father and the holy ghost, hello to the father and the holy ghost” are a bit lacking in creativity. This band isn’t what one would call revolutionary, but TECHNOLORGY represents the genre and the target audience well enough.



Track list:

Carnivore Dead Girl Gimp Eu-Rope Demons to Drown Bereavement Your Light Is Stronger than Mine Silvertongue The Last Days of August 100% Jesus



Samantha Garcia (SGarcia37)