Syzygy

Album: Anchor and Adjust

Category: Synthpop / Post-Punk

Label: It Records

Release Date: 2022-11-18





A side project of the established post-punk band Spotting, Syzygy arose as an outlet for Melbourne musicians Rebecca Maher and Gus Kenny to explore their burgeoning love for ‘80s synth and minimal wave. Listening to Anchor and Adjust, it becomes clear that Syzygy owes much to the influence of bands like Ladytron and the vaporwave movement; however, stopping at such a simplistic comparison and deftly moving on would be an injustice. Maher’s vocals come off more bold than airy and ethereal, complementing Kenny’s punctuated programming and synth prowess without crowding too much. Despite the obvious similarities, there are more blatant throwbacks to Gary Numan, early MINISTRY, and Depeche Mode in Syzygy than one would hear in Ladytron, and the anthemic song structures distinguish the band from easy comparisons to their peers. The songs are poppy without being too upbeat and are all just long enough that one never feels shorted and wanting, but not so long that they threaten to bore or test your patience. The album’s mood is a pretty middling pace until it decidedly picks up in the latter half, where Syzygy clusters the more anthemic and catchy tracks, closing out with the powerful and memorable “Cracked Mirror” and “Reorder.” While it would be wildly inappropriate to classify Anchor and Adjust as anything resembling a masterpiece, it nonetheless fulfills its purpose as a solid dark synthpop record without much in the way of frills, and with a focus on meat-and-potatoes songwriting without delving into musical experimentation. It may not appease true ‘80s synthpop epicureans, but for people looking for a more sobering pop sound without much in the way of organic instruments or flowing pads, Anchor and Adjust delivers, and then some.



Track list:

Justice or Mercy Memory Distortion Soothe Social Fence Balance Disorder Anchor and Adjust Escalation The Pendulum Cracked Mirror Reorder



Ian Nolan (INolan)