System Syn

Album: Kill the Light

Category: EBM / Synthpop

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-09-22

Author: Chris Letourneau (DJ_Crossover)





Clint Carney is a man of many hats – special effects master, filmmaker, accomplished graphic artist, actor, writer, and above all else, the creative genius behind System Syn, a band that has over the last two decades managed to become both one of the most popular and well established acts of the underground electronic music scene. And as most fans will be quick to point out, that is due in large part to consistently crystalline and polished production, as well as Carney’s meticulous attention to detail at every step of the creative process. Now, with the release of this sixth full-length album, the juggernaut is back to further lay claim to musical dominance.

At its core, Kill the Light is an impassioned meditation on love, loss, and the journey of self-discovery, backed up by some of the most beautifully crafted and eloquently written tracks that Carney has ever composed. Right from the very beginning of the opening title track, it is clear that even without major label backing, System Syn is a creative force to be reckoned with, and certainly not one to be taken lightly. Those who are familiar with his work can breathe a sigh of relief that there is plenty of synthpop-tinged danceability that fans have come to expect over the years, while newcomers and those who may be on the fence should definitely be prepared to become instant converts. As the album progresses, however, listeners will no doubt find themselves blissfully swept along by the bittersweet and ofttimes nostalgic electronic soundscape that emanates from such songs as “Goodbye Fellow Traveler,” with its pop-flecked echoing synth hook and Carney’s signature soulful crooning. Another stellar example is breakout hit “Where is the Love I was Promised,” which should be an instant club favorite with its heavy bass yet almost liquid-like flow. Perhaps just as enjoyable is the inclusion of the piano forward ballad “Everything is Different Now” acting as a palate cleanser of sorts between more tempo-driven tracks. Of course, as beautiful as the album’s instrumentals may be, by far the real treasure here are the deeply meaningful, always poignant lyrics that System Syn is known for. It’s hard to listen to lines like, “All that you hide behind your eyes, the crushing weight of your disguise. You try so hard to see it through, but I can see it’s killing you” off of the second-to-last track “There Will Be No Sound” and not feel an overwhelming sense of heaviness seep over you like a wave… because in the end, that is the beauty of this band, its ability to reach deep within your soul and tear at your heartstrings like a knife with its imagery while simultaneously making you want to dance until nothing else matters.

In the end, while some critics may listen to Kill the Light and lament the lack of anything groundbreakingly new, when it comes from a band that knows its audience so well and is able to strike with such surgical precision every single time, one can’t help but wonder if that is necessarily a bad thing.



Track list:

Kill the Light Where is the Love I was Promised Everything is Different Now Ashes in the Wind The Light was a Lie Endless Goodbye Fellow Traveler We Hold This Time There Will Be No Sound The Muse



System Syn

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram