Synical

Album: This Will All Happen Again

Category: Dark Alternative / Electro / Rock

Label: Cleopatra Records

Release Date: 2023-07-21

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Just as 2012’s Quit While You’re Behind proved to be a prophetic title, so too is the case with This Will All Happen Again, the long-awaited return album from L.A. dark alternative band Synical. Of course, Brian Haught was as much referring to the global state of affairs leading ultimately to collapse, as evidenced by a pervading sense of despair that resounds in lyrics like “Is this a lesson we’ll never learn?” on the title track. This is not to say that the album is an all-out doom fest as there is an inherent catchiness to the blend of synth-laden darkwave and alternative stylings.

There’s a snaky, slithery quality to Haught’s baritone, which when layered in harmony makes for some lovely moments in songs like the aforementioned title track, and even more so in “False Nature,” where the playful guitar and keyboard lines swirl against repetitions of “Just be good to me,” befitting the best of The Cure. The sparkling electronics and singing guitars over an infectious dance beat on “Trapeze” and the sultry, thrusting bass lines of “Homesick” all bear a slightly glamorous tonality, while “Different Then” has a strangely R&B vibe with trickling guitar and brassy synth, although the accompanying fills seem more appropriate for a Halloween funhouse. Intriguing is the blackened samba of “Capri,” the bass and twinkling keyboards rather prominent atop flute-like pads and gated guitar.

Unfortunately, This Will All Happen Again starts to falter in the final two tracks. Though “Party Needs” is catchy enough with some great beats, the melody line feels rather similar to Oasis’ “D’You Know What I Mean?,” which tends to be a touch distracting, at least for this writer. As well, the drearily balladic “Autumn of Discontent” tends to wallow in repetitive iterations of the title, which undermines the strength of a lyric like “Always thought that you would be there / If not my lover, then my friend.” Another one of the album’s major flaws is in the mastering, for although each disparate element coalesces in the mix, it’s conspicuously loud in volume and particularly generous with the reverb. This writer wonders if this was a stylistic choice, simply an oversight, or an error in the promo, but in any case, it makes This Will All Happen Again a more arduous listen than it should be, especially given the high quality of the songwriting and production.



Track list:

Mount Resentment Homesick Different Then This Will All Happen Again False Nature Trapeze Capri Heart Can’t Tell Me No Party Needs Autumn of Discontent



Synical

Cleopatra Records

