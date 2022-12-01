[Syndika:Zero]

Album: Everyday Is a New Disaster

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Self-Released

Release Date: 2022-05-25





After releasing one of the best albums of 2009 with Blindness, [Syndika:Zero] went silent, apparently going out in blaze of exploding bits. Now 13 years later, the band has risen from the ashes and returned with Everyday Is a New Disaster looking to continue their path of auditory destruction. While the elements of [Syndika:Zero]’s glitchy and aggressive sound that overflowed to great effect on Blindness are still present, its apparent the slumber has been slightly transformative. Everyday Is a New Disaster is a bit more varied in its writing approach and less of an all-out assault on the senses, while building upon the foundations laid by the previous album.

The change in tone for this release is quickly obvious with “Dominion” starting out with its slow build and steady beat; after its opening lyrical salvo, it quickly transitions into a sinister vocal cadence that shows some tinges of hip-hop flavoring. Having previously shown a penchant for great sound design, “Need” mixes a high-end synth with the usual muddy muck rucking beats and does a wonderful job of giving the track a unique flavor. Unfortunately, this strong opening is followed by “True Cult” and “Everyday,” with the former feeling very by-the-numbers and the latter bringing back that previous glitch-hop flavor, but with a track lacking the compositional depth and complexity of sound exhibited previously. The album quickly rights itself as “Mask” continues this surprising variety of styles with largely clean vocals and an acoustic guitar that slowly gets dipped into a bath of noise. “Lumens” also offers a significant highlight, showing again [Syndika:Zero]’s ability to slow things down, but still remain aggressive.

The album is just around 48 minutes long, but it does unfortunately begin to wear out its welcome in its tail end, and pruning a few tracks would have helped it not feel overly long. “Reset” seems like it would have been the best point to leave things off, but there are few middling tracks left that end the album with a bit of a whimper, but with 13 years between albums, it’s hard to fault the band for putting more in. Otherwise, [Syndika:Zero] has not lost much in its hiatus and shows some refreshing daring in the approach to Everyday Is a New Disaster. Though not always effective, the varied songs and the mixing of vocal style and cadence show [Syndika:Zero] is anything but a one-trick-pony. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another 13 years for another album.



Track list:

Dominion Need True Cult Everyday (Is A New Disaster) Tracks Mask Bloodletting Lumens Reset The Awful Truth The End (Remastered) Politics and Religion Mask [Acoustic Mix]



Trubie Turner (Flexei)