Symbolism

Category: Death Rock / Post-Punk

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-05-19

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Almost two years prior to this album’s release, Symbolism released the “Iced Out” 7-inch, signaling the band’s intent to put forth an updated take on the death rock and darkly post-punk sound its members first helped to create. Given the degrees to which the revivalist waves of the genre have adhered so closely to those original tenets, any forward movement in its development is welcome, and it would seem that former Christian Death members Rikk Agnew and James McGearty, ex-Samhain ex-Samhain drummer London May, and former Stayte member DEViX Szell feel up to the challenge, as evidenced by this eponymous album.

If you heard the “Iced Out” single, which is presented on the album, then you already have a sense of the devastating blend of classic death rock atmospheres with a raucous modern alt. rock edge that Symbolism crafts, DEViX’s vicious chants of “Corruption, Denial, Reprisal!” commenting grimly on the status quo in boisterous fashion. The same can be said of “Rile On,” whose howled lines of “Machines are coming back to your door!” in tandem with Agnew’s scorched and biting guitar tone makes for an unabashedly catchy rocker whose fury is surpassed by “The Rift.” Agnew’s riffs and solos are as virulent as ever without descending into unnecessary histrionics, occasionally taking on a somewhat nervous quality as in “Faded Wasted,” which is at least offset by the introductory chorus-drenched lead, and more so on “Seizures or Words.” McGearty is given ample space to shine on the bass as his rhythmic thrust and caustic tone matches the controlled intensity of May’s drumming, the barrage of his performance matched with DEViX’s vocal cadences on “Summon,” as well as on “With a Razor” and the aforementioned “The Rift.”

As on the preceding single, the band is clearly firing on all cylinders with each of the eight tracks barely allowing a moment to breathe. Adding to Symbolism’s sound and pedigree is producer Vice Cooler (Ladytron, Peaches), and engineer Bill Metoyer (Slayer), helping to ensure that the album packs the necessary sonic punch the veteran death rockers strive for. Only available on vinyl via the band’s website, although not totally a stylistic redefinition, the band and album at least offer a revitalization for the underground scene.



Track list:

Voyagers Summon Faded Wasted Rile On Iced Out With a Razor Seizures or Words The Rift



