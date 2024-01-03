Swim the Witch

Album: Ritual EP

Category: Post-Punk / Goth / Alt. Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-09-24

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Michael Banks and Chad Wilder have each carved out their own niches in the electro/industrial scene, Banks with the darkly aggressive EBM and psy-trance flavorings of Angels on Acid, and Wilder with the guitar-laden alternative stylings of Voodou and 30 Year Sick. Now, the two Charlotte, North Carolina natives have joined forces for a more gothic, melodic, though no less energetic approach with Swim the Witch, beginning with this Ritual debut EP. Those familiar with Banks’ previous efforts will at least have an inkling of his actual singing voice free from the confines of heavy distortion and effects, but here, his sense of harmony stands as the most impressive feature in the band’s sound – his layered and nuanced vocals elevate each song, particularly in their striking choral hooks, into memorable dark pop anthems, with the opening “Forgery” and the closing “Living Dead” standing as the finest examples. His inflection on the latter track in tandem with resonant guitar and keyboard passages that howl with a nocturnal ambience amid powerful drums and piano accompaniments give the song an irresistible ‘90s post-grunge vibe, while others like the aforementioned “Forgery,” “Cry Out,” and “Enchanter” tug at the goth strings with their sweet bass tone and solid rhythms, although they’re often stuck in a particular groove from which they rarely deviate. In fact, “Enchanter” does reveal the shortcomings of the pair’s production qualities on Ritual, for while the instrumentals are performed rather excellently, the overall mix is rather tepid and strangely inconsistent as the scratchy guitar tone in the chorus steadily gains clarity by the end; it doesn’t quite work so well, though it doesn’t detract too heavily from the song itself. Still, this writer suspects that with the strong songwriting and musicianship Banks and Wilder display on Ritual, Swim the Witch has the chops to become a major player in the scene – not just another flash-in-the-pan side project.



Track list:

Forgery War of Love Cry Out Enchanter Living Dead



Swim the Witch

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram