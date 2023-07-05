Swans

Album: The Beggar

Category: Rock / Drone / Experimental

Label: Young God Records / Mute Records

Release Date: 2023-06-30

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





With four years having passed since the band’s last release, 2023 has been blessed with that most auspicious of honors: a brand new Swans album. Leveraging the 2019 acoustic demo album Is There Really a Mind? to fund its studio successor, The Beggar is very much an album of the modern era, crowdfunded and iterative. Sonically, it’s a mélange of past styles, but also very much unabashed and modern Swans; Cop this is not, although the recurring prayer of the diehard fan for bands to continually remake their heaviest work is admittedly naive and ungrateful to the extreme.

As the lead single for the album, “Paradise Is Mine” resembles past efforts like My Father Will Lead Me Up a Rope to the Sky, but also possesses some of the more sinister edge of Children of God. Somewhat folksy in its instrumentation, it’s a dirge and lamentation that broods with “Judith”-like attack by its end, mesmerizing and glistening in true Swans fashion. “Ebbing” follows in a similar vein, more major and pleasant despite the darkness of other numbers, whereas “Unforming” and “Why Can’t I Have What I Want Any Time That I Want?” have a more ambient and pared down vibe that ultimately is more appreciable and powerful.

However, both the title track and the entire second disc are inarguably akin to The Seer, excruciatingly long and unimaginably ambitious. The former beckons back to the prefatory alienation and ugliness of “The Parasite,” but with more rhythmic persuasion and sex appeal across its ten-minute length, while “The Beggar Lover (Three)” clocks in at a jaw-dropping 44 minutes. One wonders what drives such sonic odysseys that are so devoid of tangible structure or lyrics – perhaps a sort of what one might call “arrogant ambient” on Gira’s part. A loving and honorable mention goes to “The Parasite,” a drawling number nigh-devoid of percussion that presents Adhan-like incantations from Gira; sinister yet tongue-in-cheek, equal parts camp and creep. Plus, doesn’t singing as some kind of tapeworm just seem the most Michael Gira-like thing ever?

Overall, The Beggar is as much an homage to Swans’ history as it is Gira’s love letter to music writ large. Having described its creation as being “always informed by the suspicion that these could be [his] last,” it synthesizes this fear with the renewal of hope he expresses as having felt upon returning to Berlin to record, something “akin to the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the film changes from black-and-white to color.” In its totality, a proud rebirth and return to form in the post-pandemic world that hypnotizes as much as it terrifies in technicolor… a must-listen for any Swans fan.



Track list:

The Parasite Paradise Is Mine Los Angeles: City of Death Michael is Done Unforming The Beggar No More of This Ebbing Why Can’t I Have What I Want Any Time That I Want? The Beggar Lover (Three) The Memorious



