Suicide Queen

Album: Nymphomaniac

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: COP International

Release Date: 2022-06-05





Having tested the waters with the Desiccation EP in 2017, Nymphomaniac is the first full-length album from California quartet Suicide Queen. It’s delightfully intense from the get-go as the solid backlines of “Angel” and “Asphyxia” knock the wind out of you, the mechanical drums guiding the rip-roaring guitars across their respective audio canvases. “Swan” is certainly the band’s gateway drug – palatable to ears that might not necessarily be used to the more aggressive vocal styles and oozing with poetic melancholy. This sound is revisited on the more melodic “She Haunts You,” while the rest of the album allows Kay Dolores’ finely honed larynx to verbally box your ears in such a way that you start to enjoy the punishment. There are a few other elements that would also not be out of place with many of the California deathpop bands of the late ‘90s and early noughties; Powerman 5000 would likely be very proud of the sensual, angry drawl that features on “Scarecrow.”

It’s always exciting to see John Fryer’s name attached to a project, particularly on the production side, and this album is no exception as every instrument sits perfectly definable and punchy. Notably, the placement of various percussion in the mix is extra special; Tony Havoc is a stellar drummer and Fryer’s way of getting the metallic parts of the kit to sit spatially in the top of the mix is gorgeous, allowing Havoc’s work on “Evisceration” and “Witch” to really shine, particularly on the latter. If Nymphomaniac is the album that defines the band’s sound… good. This is 10 solid songs of raw talent, and there’s a real sense that this band is about to, very deservedly, explode. Themes of rage, betrayal, and lust all weave together like a finely poured wine, making this a great album for when you’re angry at your ex. It’s unapologetic, stompy, groovy, and naughty.



Track list:

Angel Scarecrow Swan Witch Evisceration She Haunts You Asphyxia The Reaper Nymphomaniac Empress



Stitch Mayo (StitchM)