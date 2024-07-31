Subverge

Album: Xoubec

Category: Dark Ambient / Industrial

Label: Arcane Dirge

Release Date: 2024-06-07

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Dark ambient music is often associated with crafting aural expressions of ritualistic and otherworldly realms, but this third outing from Henrik Karlsson under the moniker of Subverge only marginally deviates from this notion. Certainly, Xoubec is still wrought with droning ambient passages that evoke unknown expanses of desolation and decay, with hints of eldritch entities whose origins would shatter one’s sense of time and reality. For example, the rhythmic and atmospheric swells of “Begin the End” could easily be the breaths of some lumbering beast beyond comprehension, or they could be the sound of a mechanical exhaust; either way, it rises in noisy intensity before erupting into an ominous, strangely major key theme underscored by explosive drumbeats, signifying the arrival of… something… something uncanny, unimagined, and utterly unrelenting – the titular end, complete with the faint hints of voices submerged in the distorted miasma.

However, Subverge’s attentions on Xoubec are more focused on the human psyche itself and its most primal and baneful facets, making for a more relatable aural experience. The prevalent use of piano passages in tracks like “The Seer,” “Muted Dreamscapes,” and “Dreyfur” anchor the listener into some semblance of terrestrial familiarity, the latter featuring some excellent percussive and synth loops with an almost synthwave feel. Warbling tones in “Muted Dreamscapes” and “Scars Multiplying” evoke a sinister organic menace, but are never so unsettling as to be oppressive, the metallic and resonant drumbeats standing out marvelously. As dark as the album’s subject matter is, there’s a weird beauty to tracks like “Splintered Cries,” “Kvarlevor,” or the opening “Pitch Black Realms,” each moving through fluid and almost orchestral progressions that continually engage the synapses. Xoubec does well to expand on the parameters laid down by Karlsson’s previous Subverge albums, and a prime example of the dark ambient genre’s alluring musical capacities.



Track list:

Pitch Black Realms Splintered Cries Dreyfur The Seer Muted Dreamscapes Begin the End Scars Multiplying Kvarlevor Taip



Subverge

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Arcane Dirge

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram