Submerged

Album: Fury

Category: Industrial / Noise / Drum & Bass

Label: Ohm Resistance

Release Date: 2023-01-27

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Running a label can be a daunting task, so the near 12 years that it took Kurt Glück to craft another album under his Submerged moniker is understandable. With 13 tracks clocking in at nearly 98 minutes, much of which presents the artist’s signature juxtapositions of finely crafted ambience with grating rhythmic and noise-riddled intensity, Fury is something of an ordeal to ingest in a single sitting. However, one must applaud the artist for making so bold and brash a return as a double album, and one that puts all of his skills to the fore. Tracks like the opening “Death Spiral,” “Inexorable,” “8×8,” and “Let the Darkness Consume You” threaten to overwhelm the listener’s synapses with masterfully produced layers of variable beat structures, synths and samples soaked in distortion to the point of shrill feedback, and traces of voices intermingling with droning pads. Others take on a more direct and almost belligerent approach, like the guttural and stuttering “Strength” with its bass scraping through the speakers as resonant blips ebb and flow amid obfuscated vocals, or the growling viciousness of “Burn Everything to Cinder” and “Positive Anger” in which Alex Boniwell and Anna Meire pair off amid the instrumental dissonance.

Throughout Fury, Glück demonstrates a willingness to experiment beyond the confines of drum & bass, with tracks like “Do You Even Know What Your Angels Look Like?” or “Öö” bearing a marginal likeness to the IDM predilections of the late ‘90s/early ‘00s; the latter track is especially notable for its 808-esque beats, metallic clanks, and mangled symphonic samples that this writer is almost certain to be taken from Holst’s Planets suite. Similarly, the last three tracks delve deeply into more ambient territory, which offers a welcome reprieve after the unbridled mania of industrialized drum & bass submerging the listener in exquisite discomfort; from the meditative pads evoking sparse melodies on “What if I Did Die and This Is Heaven?,” the rather beautiful passages of ethereal and almost medieval voices and otherworldly keyboards, and finally to the martial reveries of “The Last Day,” in which Caligo’s electric viola bestows a sense of majesty upon droning swells of spectral, percolating synths. As stated, it’s a lot to take in, and though the stylistic and voluminous transitions are appropriately balanced, it might have been to Submerged’s benefit to release Fury as two separate albums – offering two sides of the same coin, with each of their own strengths to be extrapolated more concisely.



Track list:

Death Spiral Strength Burn Everything to Cinder Inexorable Geocorona Öö Positive Anger 8×8 Do You Even Know What Your Angels Look Like? Let the Darkness Consume You What If I Did Die and This Is Heaven? Every Sadness Put Away and In Its Place Forever, Even If That Means I’m Dead The Last Day



