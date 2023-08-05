Sturm Café

Album: Zeitgeist

Category: EBM

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-06-09

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Prior to the release of Sturm Café’s latest album, “Hymne für die Ewigkeit” was released as an introductory single to kick things off with a burst of energy. The song proudly displays the Swedish duo’s signature style, seamlessly merging classic EBM with pure synthpop elements, the steady beats and rock solid EBM backline instantly immersing listeners in the band’s distinctive sound, setting the stage for the entire album. Throughout Zeitgeist, Sturm Café expertly navigates the balance between nostalgia and forward-facing innovation. The infusion of ‘80s synthpop hooks evokes a sense of nostalgia and familiarity, while the robust EBM beats transport listeners to the vibrant dancefloors of the ‘90s underground scene. This delightful fusion bridges generational gaps, appealing to longtime fans of both EBM and synthpop subcultures, as well as capturing the attention of new audiences.

The title track emerges as another timeless gem in the pair’s repertoire, boldly challenging modern music. The song playfully professes its love for gate reverb, a sentiment that will undoubtedly resonate with EBM enthusiasts, while slyly incorporating elements of satire and adding an extra layer of intrigue and enjoyment. Meanwhile, “Staatsapparat” offers a poignant commentary on surveillance with straightforward yet impactful lyrics. On the other hand, “Reflektion” channels the essence of early ‘90s techno, imbuing the album with a nostalgic vibe. A surprising standout is the closing track, “V-Gurra” as the faux-elderly voice makes a lot more sense when looking at the lyrics – it tells the story of Gustav V of Sweden who found himself embroiled in some controversies throughout his reign.

Though some may sense the absence of a brighter, anthemic track that characterized previous releases, Zeitgeist remains a solid album that encapsulates the electronic sound of the ‘80s and early ‘90s with finesse. Loftstedt and Jansson’s remarkable ability to breathe new life into the generation niche seamlessly results in an infectious experience, solidifying the band’s place as masters of the sound.



Track list:

Glückliche Zwanziger Jahre Zeitgeist Des Kaisers neue Kleider Staatsapparat 200 år Hymne für die Ewigkeit Reflektion Seltenen Erden Pathologische Altruisten V-Gurra



Sturm Café

