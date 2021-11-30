Straight Razor

Album: Vol. 1

Category: Dark Electro

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2021-07-09





American musician and actor Omar Doom may be better known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof and Inglourious Basterds, but he has also dabbled in music production over the years, appearing in a handful of bands and projects for nearly 20 years before adopting the name Straight Razor. The project released an under-the-radar EP in 2013 before resurfacing in 2021, freshly signed to Negative Gain Productions and releasing what seems to be his true debut record – if we are to take a cue from the EP’s title itself – Vol. 1. Doom has crafted a tight group of well-produced tracks with Straight Razor, evoking a vibe and sound used by a handful of dark electro producers – including SIERRA and Street Fever – who have seen a lot of crossover appeal recently with genre fans. The songs all have a catchy groove and a strong buildup in sound and depth as they play through to what feels like a perfect runtime of just under 20 minutes. Although the EP does not feature any vocals (outside of a few samples), the tracks are never boring, moving at a surprisingly brisk pace and enticing the listener to stick around to see what sounds and production Doom brings in. From the opening “Diabolos” and its bass-heavy intro bars, through to the “The Thief,” a stripped-down electro/industrial jam, Vol. 1 sonically keeps you on your toes and often surprises with some slight but noticeable adjustments – the good sign of a talented producer who likely has more up their sleeve. Vol. 1 manages to do something that few records in this ilk achieve this well – being able to sound appealing in the club, in the headphones, and in the background all at the same time. The various influences of dark electro, electro/industrial, EBM, and techno all shine through numerous times to create a blend that’s very easy to consume and enjoy, leaving one hopeful for a Vol. 2 in the future.



Track list:

Diabolos Iblis Deceiver Messenger of Doom The Thief



Straight Razor/Omar Doom

Website, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Negative Gain Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ryan H. (DoktorR)