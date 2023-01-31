Stephen Mallinder

Album: tick tick tick

Category: Electronic / Techno

Label: Dais Records

Release Date: 2022-07-15





Operating under the philosophy of rhythm as the default, it’s perhaps no surprise that Stephen Mallinder’s solo output presents some formidably danceable moments. Although not entirely removed from the avant-garde nature of his work in Cabaret Voltaire, tick tick tick sees him opting for a more decidedly straightforward and minimalist approach that would not have been out of place on the Warp Records roster of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. “Contact” sets the stage with a funky strutting disco vibe, Mallinder’s sparse and sharply manipulated voice hovering amid wisps and swells of lovely pads, while tracks like “Guernica Gallery,” “tick tick tick,” and “Wasteland” bounce with vintage 808 beats and pops, along with jittery bass and flutters of cosmic synths that make for a nice bit of leftfield electro bliss. Similarly, “ringdropp” utilizes snappy handclaps and percussive breaths and vocals that might make for a nice A Capella remix. The glitchy beats and vocalizations and gritty basslines of “Galaxy” and “The Trial” are almost reminiscent of the urban post-IDM hip-hop grooves of Jimmy Edgar or even Mallinder’s onetime bandmate Richard H. Kirk, once again drawing a stronger connection to the early Warp catalog, while “Shock to the Body” percolates through the speakers with a monotone stride that feels perfect for the early waves of techno and EBM, helped by touches of vocoder on the titular refrains sounding like the sort of chorus Nitzer Ebb became famous for. Throughout tick tick tick, Mallinder’s gravelly vocal presence is elusive and disjointed, free from the constraints of melody, but always remaining loyal to the rhythm. The album’s relative simplicity and directness might seem a novelty, but there is a comfort in hearing such a cleanly executed effort from an artist of Mallinder’s impact and pedigree.



Track list:

Contact ringdropp Galaxy Wasteland Hush Shock to the Body Guernica Gallery The Trial tick tick tick



Stephen Mallinder

Dais Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)