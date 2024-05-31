Steinhart

Album: Fleisch? EP

Category: EBM / Industrial

Label: Rauschkonzern Records

Release Date: 2023-10-23

Author: Eric Hanes (spankthenun)





German-based imprint Rauschkonzern Records presents Steinhart’s latest EP, Fleisch?, their most ambitious release to date. As a fan of music, I take great pride in discovering new music and was fortunate to stumble across “No Control” in 2022; now, just a year later, Fleisch? marks the band’s fourth release and first EP.

Traditional EBM features a driving bassline and a consistent kick-snare rhythm. However, Steinhart deviates from these norms by putting more emphasis on the beats and keeping the bassline minimal, an approach that allows for unique sounds to shine and creates danceable club tracks with depth. DJs should find Steinhart’s music appealing because it offers a refreshing break from the standard four-on-the-floor beats of classic EBM, making songs like “Fleisch” perfect for energizing the dancefloor with something different. The vocals play a crucial role, intertwining with the rhythm to drive each song forward. The lead track, “Fleisch,” is a standout, comparable to discovering gold in an abandoned coal mine after an apocalyptic event – utterly addictive, worthy of repeat listens, and true to the atmosphere from which it was birthed. “Schmerz” is a must-have for any club set as its relentless, pounding beat, glitchy staccato rhythms, and repetitive vocals create a perfect groove for a dark, smoky dancefloor. “Begierde” might be more challenging, but it strips away the pleasantries of the first two tracks to opt for a raw, visceral approach. But here, this track serves as a palate cleanser, leading into the standout “Fernweh.” The closing track dives straight into the core of the track from the outset, with glitchy blips and crunchy beats that resonate deeply. A rhythmic vocal setting the pace and giving you a groove to follow along to.

With just four tracks, the Fleisch? EP is full of depth and interesting ideas; many listeners will be putting this one on repeat as they succumb to the world of Steinhart – solid, unconventional EBM that delights clubgoers and those seeking exceptional dance tracks for long plays on repeat in the headphones. Fleisch? proves that Steinhart is pushing and redefining the boundaries and expectations of EBM, offering a fresh take on the genre.



Track list:

Fleisch Schmerz Begierde Fernweh



