Statiqbloom

Album: Threat

Category: Industrial / Techno / EBM

Label: Sonic Groove Records

Release Date: 2022-03-26





Statiqbloom has undergone a significant transformation in the last two years as founder Fade Kainer has relocated the project from New York to Berlin, carrying the torch after the departure of band mate Denman C. Anderson. Nevertheless, the dark and experimental act has returned with a fierce determination to evolve past the confines of industrial, as evidenced by the predominantly instrumental and rhythmically focused Threat. Although this may not sound terribly dissimilar from Statiqbloom’s modus operandi thus far, this album presents these components with a sharper focus. Every track offers a direct assault on the eardrums, the simplicity of their techno/EBM assemblies belying the complexity of the production. “Shifting Field,” “Spectral Dimension,” “Razor Rubble,” and “Devout Error” batter the listener with forceful and insistent beat structures underscoring bleak dystopian atmospheres evoking images of rusty steel and eroded concrete. “Cost of Lies” stands out for its throbbing EBM bass line, metallic clangs and synthesized howls waxing and waning in a manner sure to please fans of old-school Front 242 or Portion Control. When vocals do appear, as on “The Unwinding,” “Edge Scraper,” or “Capacity of Brutality,” they are often indecipherable and discordant, blending into the sonic milieu of malfunctioning synths and atonal drones like the voices of faceless denizens of a decayed chiaroscuro urban backdrop. “Absence” concludes the album with a moment of reflection, the beats having slowed and dissipated into oscillating waves of resonant and overdriven pads. Some may miss the more vocal-centric gloom and doom of the band’s past, but Threat sees Fade Kainer exploring a fuller range of Statiqbloom’s influences and stylistic capabilities, challenging the listener with equal parts dissonance and incessance.



Track list:

Shifting Field Flesh Sacrifice The Unwinding Spectral Dimension Cost of Lies Razor Rubble Capacity of Brutality Devout Error Edge Scraper Absence



Statiqbloom

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Sonic Groove Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)