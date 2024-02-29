Static-X

Album: Project Regeneration Vol. 2

Category: Industrial / Alt. Metal / Evil Disco

Label: Otsego Entertainment Group

Release Date: 2024-01-16

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





It’s been nearly a full decade since Wayne Static’s passing, and his former bandmates are continuing to honor his legacy, now with the second volume of Project Regeneration. Even knowing that the material presented here and on the preceding album may not necessarily be indicative of what Static had in mind for the vocal and instrumental bits and pieces he left behind, it’s rather impressive just how much producer Ulrich Wild, bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda, drummer Ken Jay, and cybernetic vocal avatar Xer0 have been able to cull and manipulate into a collection that so closely resembles the original spirit of Static-X. If you’re familiar with the band’s brand of “evil disco,” than there’s very little on this record that will truly surprise you – driving electronics and samples provide the steely spine upon which staccato rhythmic grooves inspire movements as suitable for the dancefloor as for the mosh pit. This is especially so of “Run For Your Life,” its breakneck tempo making for a track more catchy than it has a right to be, while the distorted piano loops of “No Hope,” the discordant arpeggios and shiningly melodic vocal interplay of “Dark Place,” and the spooky ambience and juggernaut riffage of “Z0mbie” all resound with the band’s signatures. The same could be said of the punchy harmonics of “Take Control,” its legato synth lead, although repetitive, adding a nice anchor for the listener; this and the slower, but no less insipid “Black Star” almost bear a greater resemblance to Static’s Pighammer solo effort. There’s a kitschy quality to the somewhat monotonic “Kamikaze,” the faithful cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Terrible Lie,” and the referential cornucopia of “Disco Otsego,” its conspicuous use of samples and synth passages from past songs spotlighting a nice continuity to please longtime fans. The true standout of the album is the hauntingly balladic and eerily titled “From Heaven,” its slow and throbbing electronics in tandem with Campos’ grimy bass tone and Jay’s drums backing Static’s slithery voice, all exploding into a memorable chorus that one has to wonder if the man truly did come back from the great beyond to give us this song. As was the case on Vol. 1, Xer0 matches Wayne Static’s vocals so uncannily that he is a veritable clone of the late frontman, which makes for some brilliant and authentic moments on Vol. 2. It’s laudable how much he and the band so lovingly pay tribute to their founder; however, the degrees to which the songwriting and production adheres to the established tenets of Static-X’s early foundations lead one to question if the band has the capacity – or even the desire – to evolve creatively once the wellspring of Wayne’s leftover material has been thoroughly exhausted.



Track list:

Stay Alive Z0mbie JIC-BOI Black Star Kamikaze No Hope Take Control Tone Run For Your Life Dark Place Disco Otsego From Heaven Terrible Lie Grover Yoda Data 14



