Starless

Album: Hope is Leaving You

Category: Post-Rock / Ambient

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-09-10





Existential dread and essential chaos are the post-modernist’s muse, and ambient post-rockers Starless invoke these echoing antagonisms in Hope is Leaving You, a tightly knit album revealing shades of Mastodon, King Crimson, and even some classic Coldplay. There’s definitely a distinctive style in the combination of co-founders Jon Slusher and Jessie Ambriz’s lush, overdriven guitars, and admirably downplayed bass and drums by Alan Strathmann and Quinn Curren, respectively. “Pendulum” is a strong start with its organ swell and combined vocals atop warbling guitars instilling Starless’s signature mournful atmosphere before descending into heavier licks. This is a compositional motif that does repeat itself, the band describing each song as a self-contained “epic journey,” and although this does slowly begin to present as somewhat predictable, the melodies and tempos are sufficiently varied that this schema is unlikely to disappoint new listeners. However, when listening cover to cover, this more anthological writing method does rob a bit of the luster from the album’s overall ambition. Where greater variance emerges is in songs like “Forest,” which although again begins with clean arpeggios, is then underscored with much-appreciated guest cellist Alison Chelsey, a new texture that complements the other strings admirably. Similarly, “All the Winter” features a more prominent bass guitar, a welcome addition that again shakes up the dynamics of the album, culminating in a SKOLD-esque guitar solo. “Hunting with Fire” begins with a gentle, droning refrain on guitar, and as the atmospheric synthesizers dwindle, an incantation reminiscent of Jakko Jakszyk and Chelsey’s cello countermelody culminate in the familiar fashion of a heavenly choral climax; of special pleasure is the resounding, furious void that’s texturally reminiscent of the best of Mechanical Animals. If there’s one final complaint to be made, it’s that despite all these ostensible influences, most of Hope is Leaving You leverages similar timbres across the songs, such that although the production is satisfying and well-balanced, it does also remove some of the “wow” factor and the ability to surprise; this is especially so considering the shortest song clocks in a little under six minutes, and patience is ever at a premium in 2021. However, despite these subjective grievances, Hope is Leaving You is a strong and ultimately catchy album with respectable compositional chops, dynamic and layered instrumentation, and a well-honed sonic style. Future efforts will doubtless only continue to build upon these strengths and further refine the band’s already appreciable melancholic rock.



Track list:

Pendulum Helvetii Forest All The Winter Devils Citizen Hunting With Fire



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)