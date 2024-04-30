Stahlmann

Album: Addendum EP

Category: Industrial / Metal / Neue Deutsche Härte

Label: Out Of Line Music

Release Date: 2023-09-29

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





In the event that you value versatility or demand that bands should always have some sort of artistic trajectory in mind, then perhaps the electro and industrial/metal crossover sounds of Neue Deutsche Härte aren’t for you. Now, let’s be honest… since Rammstein went and conquered the world with the style, they have cast a pretty enormous shadow that few from the genre can escape, or truth be told, even attempt to. Formed in Göttingen, Germany in 2008 by singer Martin Soer and guitarist Alexander Scharfe, Stahlmann has continued to edge out a steady and popular career counterfeiting the sound started by bands like OOMPH! back in the mid ‘90s. The first striking thing about Addendum is the production by Soer; it’s super vibrant and full of texture and dimension. The surging symphonic metal gallop of “Tanzen” is an enjoyable opener bursting with exuberance, striking a winning compromise between guitars and soaring synths as the commanding bass and drums are locked together in a head-on charge. The song also closes the EP with the Phenix Noir remix, in which there’s a slight rearrangement of lyrics and the guitars have been removed, opting for a slower, more beat-driven dark electro flavor. Sadly, it doesn’t do much except suck the energy and fun out of the original version. Production values aside, “Faust Zum Himmel” fails to keep up the momentum, falling awkwardly flat with its uninspired stock guitar stabs and cut-and-paste NDH aesthetics. It’s a case of you’ve kind of heard this one before you’ve actually heard it. Faring only slightly better is “1000 Gründe,” the song’s only real highlight coming unexpectedly from a savage bridge in the last dying minute. The sudden burst of drama and Soer’s brutal, guttural call of “Let (Let Me) / Go (Go) / Let (Let Me) / Go (Go)” injects some much-needed venom that the song is sorely missing. Things steer away from the more aggressive guitar-driven sound found in previous releases, especially on “Götter Weinen Nie,” which unless they are buried deep in the mix hasn’t got any guitar on it at all. The number itself is quite lackluster and drags its heels until it whimpers out unapologetically at the end. Though you shouldn’t head into Addendum hoping for progressive surprises or unanticipated turns, the sliver face-painted metallers have at least slightly deviated from the script and tried something a little different. Whether it’s a sign of things to come remains to be seen, and to suggest Stahlmann is nothing more than a Rammstein tribute act would be a harsh criticism. But to their credit, they are one of the best ones out there.



Track list:

Tanzen Faust Zum Himme 1000 Gründe Götter Weinen Nie Tanzen [Pehnix Noir Remix]



