Spoils of Grace

Album: SUFFER//LONG (The Martyr’s Lament)

Category: Industrial / Rock / EBM

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-03-19

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The latest full-length effort from Darrell “Daz” Sharp’s Spoils of Grace has been three years in the making, and it’s clear that he’s made great strides in his songwriting and production. Those with an ear for the industrial/EBM and machine rock of the late ‘80s – ‘90s will find much to love about SUFFER//LONG (The Martyr’s Lament) as Sharp and his bevy of collaborators present a sharply focused album that resounds of that bygone era. But what is even more impressive is in how thoughtfully arranged the album is, its themes of the abuse of power, regret, martyrdom, and resentment keenly explored in a distinct and deliberate progression that becomes more apparent with each listen. It’s not a concept album per se, but it flows like one.

The immediacy with which “Saviour” begins the album is absolutely palpable in the excellent electronics and familiar samples, Roger Ebner’s saxophone ascending in tandem with the guitar riffs atop Charles Levi’s strident bass grooves; Sharp’s voice on its own is effective, but with Mellow Spring Friesen’s background accompaniment, the chorus bursts with a power too catchy to ignore. The same can be said of thrashers like “Motherfucker of God” and “Headkick,” or songs like “Pulse,” with Günter Schulz lending his signature technical riffage and soloing atop an insistent bass and growling chorus, and the rather excellent, though lengthy, “The Hidden Room,” which perhaps would not have been out of place on Pretty Hate Machine. Dread Risks appears on “This Void of Mine,” the rolling percussion and searing synths, complete with an organ-like lead and pick-scraped guitars, accentuating the dark grind that was hinted at in earlier, more atmospheric and electronically driven tracks like “Upon Your Broken Cross” with Jean-Marc Lederman, and “Libel,” wherein Sapphira Vee’s ethereal melodies and Martin King’s sneery narration mingle with fluidly dissonant synths to evoke more of a Ghosts I-IV feel that carries on to the last third of the album.

“A Reverent Silence” is anything but as it transitions from a coursing and percussive EBM screamer into a segue of somber pads and pianos, leading appropriately into “The Final Act,” S.T.R. Helvete’s lurid vocals declaring “This is what you wanted” as Jesse Taylor’s guitars reach for a devilish vibe, a carnivalesque organ adding a touch of much needed whimsy. Traces of The Downward Spiral era resound in the insectoid moans and analog oscillations of “Terminus Ludum,” as well as in “Suffer Long,” the rolling drumbeat of the verses somehow reminiscent of Nine Inch Nails’ cover of “Dead Souls” before the irresistible EBM sting of the chorus. “Infra-Red” concludes the record in grand fashion as swells of toothy pads evoke Vangelis before a trippy breakbeat and Sharp’s monotone vocals enter, the emotion of the lyrics eventually conveyed by luscious harmonies mirrored by the synths.

Perhaps the most striking aspect to SUFFER//LONG is its tonal and thematic consistency – never once do the guest performances insist upon the listener, the strength of Sharp’s production and songwriting standing firmly front-and-center. Even as the abundance of influences permeate every note and every beat, the album strides assertively from start to finish. Well done, Spoils of Grace!



Track list:

Saviour Upon Your Broken Cross Pulse Headkick Through the Exit Wound The Hidden Room Libel This Void of Mine Motherfucker of God A Reverent Silence The Final Act Suffer Long Terminus Ludum Infra-Red



Spoils of Grace

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram