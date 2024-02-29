Spiritual Front

Album: The Queen Is Not Dead

Category: Darkwave / Neo-folk

Label: Prophecy Productions

Release Date: 2023-07-21

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





Roman neo-folk band Spiritual Front has always brought a traditional post-punk edge to what is inherently a modern darkwave sound. The band’s latest release is a tribute album to The Smiths so well executed that it might leave future generations wondering who the originator was. The Queen Is Not Dead is an incredibly genuine expression of the classic 1986 album The Queen Is Dead, and the only real criticism that one might have for this tribute is that singer Simone “Hellvis” Salvatori is probably better competition for Morrissey performing his own work. Even with his raspier tone, he emerges as someone who can create emotionally evocative works throughout the course of this album, which is quite surprising given how understated this particular work is. That said, this album is definitely worth a listen or two. “Ask” is a poppy little ballad that sensitively captures what it is to be terminally shy and aware, and though “How Soon is Now?” is often covered, Spiritual Front’s rendition somehow manages to rouse a sense of longing while leaving listeners with the impression that the messenger is feeling a little hollow. The instrumentation is perfect and has a delicate quality that could easily go unnoticed, but there is a bright, effervescent quality to the guitar work especially that keeps it from losing its relevance, easily honoring Johnny Marr’s signature playing. The Queen Is Not Dead is a thoughtful demonstration of Spiritual Front’s vintage roots, and anyone looking for a quick journey back to the ‘80s should check this release out.



Track list:

Still Ill Ask There is a Light that Never Goes Out How Soon is Now? This Charming Man Girl Afraid Panic Bigmouth Strikes Again Girlfriend in a Coma The Boy with the Thorn in His Side Barbarism Begins at Home What Difference Does It Make? Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want Shoplifters of the World Unite The Queen Is Dead



