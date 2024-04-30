SPC ECO

Album: How Did We Get Here?

Category: Shoegaze / Dreampop / Alternative

Label: ELaB Records

Release Date: 2024-03-15

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Since the inception of SPC ECO in 2007, Dean Garcia and daughter Rose Berlin have been releasing albums and EPs with a frequency that is almost unfathomable. How Did We Get Here? marks the band’s latest offering of dreamy shoegazing alternative, its 10 songs demonstrating the adeptness with which SPC ECO employ the genre that one wonders if any surprises are indeed possible at this stage… and honestly speaking, it probably isn’t. Ever present is the gorgeous interplay of reverberant guitar drones and lightly rhythmic electronics, all swirling into vibrant sonic clouds wherein Berlin’s lithe and angelic voice resides. Those who’ve not kept up with the band’s output, though, might begin to notice here that her timbre is exhibiting a maturity and tonal command that from the onset of the opening title track can’t help but draw comparisons to Toni Halliday, but also produced with a refined clarity that accentuates the strong melodies. As usual, How Did We Get Here? hosts more than a few guest appearances, with Albie Fox and Diamond Day’s Béatrix Methe and Quinn Bachand aiding the already catchy stride of “Look Down,” the song almost reminiscent of New Order in their brighter moments; on the other end of the spectrum is the lamenting “This Country,” as Tok’s Dextahhh1 rants philosophic amid shrill, bleak pads and caustic electronic beats, which along with Berlin’s repetitions of “Fuck this country” lend an acerbic and indicting bite to the song. Others like the dark and grimy “Trashes” and the almost bluesy noir vibes of “Fight or Flight” revel in their minor key drones and subtle bass lines, which can also be said of the pulsating electronic grooves of “Real Life,” the vocals effectively spare and briefly punctuated by a wail of distorted guitar to keep things in a nervous state. The album ends with “All I See,” and though it’s not necessarily uplifting, there is an anthemic catchiness to its bass line, with Berlin breathily carrying us to a lovely conclusion. Despite the title, How Did We Get Here? doesn’t exactly see SPC ECO charting unfamiliar territory, but it would be a disservice to write this off as stagnation – the band is keenly aware of its identity and the audience, opting for a relative consistency that still allows for moments of intrigue and reflection. If you’re not already acquainted with SPC ECO, How Did We Get Here? is as good an introduction as any of the earlier releases.



Track list:

How Did We Get Here Alright Look Down Trashes Real Life All in the Rat Run Touch the Light This Country Fight or Flight All I See



SPC ECO

