SPANKTHENUN

Album: The Bunker Tapes Vol. III

Category: EBM / Industrial

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-08-25

Author: Lucia Z. Liner (luciazliner)





While the great state of Texas and industrial music might seem like strange bedfellows, the two-pronged assault that is SPANKTHENUN has kept dancefloors stomping and rivetheads bobbing for just half a decade. The band’s old school approach, however, may be enough to trick the untrained ear or uninformed listener into thinking they’ve landed on a deep cut from days gone by. While the legendary Claus Larsen mixed and mastered previous albums, Larsen’s frequent co-conspirator John Mirland laid his hands upon this third volume of The Bunker Tapes, and to great success. Through 11 original tracks and a bevy of remixes, this dense slab of industrial beats confirms SPANKTHENUN’s status as an act to at least be aware of, if not a loyal fan of.

There’s hardly a bad track on the record, but there are certifiable dancefloor destroyers to be had, namely “Fuck the Apocalypse” and “Crushing Blow.” The latter has two remixes that offer differences on the original; that is, Mirland’s remix kills with a grin, the I Am the Gun remix by Dream Black is haunting and ominous, and the original article smashes with surgical precision. For the more atmospheric coldwave fans, the first two numbers, “On the Run Again” and “Blot Out the Sun” are delightfully dank and minimalist. With remixers like the aforementioned Mirland, Grendel, and :Waidjan:, there’s plenty to enjoy in the back half of the album, and more remixes await those who go back through the individual singles that came out monthly in the build to the full album’s release.

Once again, SPANKTHENUN has upheld a love of classic EBM and dark alternative music, delivering a monument of a record that can unite the old and new school. With four albums under the belt in five years, along with numerous singles and EPs along the way, the band has become one of the hardest working entities in the game, and that work has more than paid off here.



Track list:

On the Run Blot Out the Sun This Is Not a Drill Crushing Blow Desolation Unknown No One Survives Madman Chrome The Grind The Wretched Fuck the Apocalypse Crushing Blow [Mirland Remix] No One Survives [Grendel Remix] Chrome [Extize Remix] Blak Out the Sun [MOЯIS BLAK] This Is Not a Drill [Blak Emoji Remix] Crushing Blow [Mechanical Vein Remix] Fuck the Apocalypse [Anthony [H] Remix] On the Run [Batavia Remix] Desolation Unknown [Moaan Exis Remix] The Grind [Chris Vrenna Remix] The Grind [SPANKTHENUN vs. Chris Vrenna Disaffected Version]



