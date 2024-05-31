Spahn Ranch

Album: The Coiled One (Remastered)

Category: Industrial / Rock

Label: Cleopatra Records

Release Date: 2024-05-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





As fans lie in hope for Spahn Ranch to make some sort of comeback, this anniversary remaster of the band’s beloved sophomore album may offer the next best thing. As with any release of this sort, we are provided with a deluxe package of 1995’s The Coiled One on which Jürgen Engler applies a sparkling luster to the group’s seminal electro/industrial sound. Throughout the album’s 10 primary tracks, Matt Green and Rob Morton immerse the listener in an austere blend of techno-infused rhythms and abrasive atmospheres, while Athan Maroulis effortlessly fluctuates between impassioned melodies and disaffected monotones. All of this perfectly encapsulates the technological and emotional anxieties of the ‘90s, from the pulsating dancefloor anthems of “Heretic’s Fork,” “Vortex,” and “The Judas Cradle” to the more stylish and swaggering urbanity of “Infrastructure,” “Compression Test,” and “Static Detonates the Gel.” Engler’s remaster certainly does well to accentuate every nuance of Spahn Ranch’s constructions, from the variations in the effects on Maroulis’ vocals doing well not to obfuscate his soulful delivery, to the weightier and sharper treatments of the bass, beats, and the slash of the sampled guitar lines. This is also most apparent on the percussive grooves of “Syndrome Exhibit” and the opening “Locusts,” both replete with irresistibly caustic cyberpunk energy. Adding to this deluxe edition are the requisite rarities and remixes, which are by-and-large unremarkable, offering little more than simple rearrangements or extended versions. This is with the exception of “Judas Cradle,” in which the percussion is notably removed from the verses to let Maroulis’ vocals shine brighter than ever and add an explosive power to an already memorable chorus. The other additions that had initially been left on the cutting room floor like “On the Floor,” “Transmitter,” “Xpander,” “Bytes,” and “Accelerate” are primarily instrumentals that throb with the same dancefloor fury, sure to fill your head with images akin to System Shock’s SHODAN or the cyberspace backdrops of Johnny Mnemonic – it’s almost quaint by modern standards, but they perfectly scratch those nostalgic itches to give this edition of The Coiled One that definitive edge. If you haven’t heard this album before now, this remastered anniversary edition is truly the best version to get.



Track list:

Locusts Heretic’s Fork Vortex Infrastructure Compression Test Threnody The Judas Cradle Syndrome Exhibit Babel Static Detonates the Gel [Extended Version] Heretic’s Fork [Tensegrity Remix] On the Floor [Rough Mix] Transmitter [Mix 1] Judas Cradle [Alternate Mix] Xpander Bytes Vortex [Extended Mix] Accelerate [Demo]



